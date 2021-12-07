Scuf’s new PS5 controller includes an FPS target model





Scuf’s game controllers feature n degrees of customizability, such as a back paddle (some models) that you can access with your fingers wrapped around the grip. The company’s latest controller trio, Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS, all have four paddles, and Reflex and Reflex Pro support Sony’s DualSense Adaptive Triggers. All controllers work on Windows (7+) as well as PS5.

It’s not cheap, but with DualSense support, it’s probably more expensive than usual, but you can get it all right now. Again, you probably haven’t bought the PS5 yet, so you may already have the money. Scuf Reflex starts at $ 200, Reflex Pro starts at $ 230, and Reflex FPS starts at $ 260.

Each backpaddle can be configured without software and the configuration can be exchanged on the fly. The FPS model eliminates adaptive triggers and force feedback motors. This is because weight, consistency, and stability can be more important to aiming accuracy than sensory improvement.

FPS models also have instant bumpers and triggers that can be turned on and off on many of Scuf’s other controllers, but not on other Reflex models. This is a shame. For PC games, I like to configure the trigger instantly on the right side instead of the left side, as shooting usually requires a quick response. In addition, I like to have options. I don’t know what it takes to change the way the game works.

According to Scuf, the updated grips on the Pro and FPS are more comfortable than previous models, and all models have improved thumbsticks. In fact, it seems that Scuf has built-in extensions that it rolled out to the Instinct line of Xbox controllers in August. All of the regular faceplate and thumbstick options are also available for these.

However, similar to the Instinct update, Scuf removed the replaceable paddles and instead integrated them into the body. I’m not excited about the position and size of what’s in the Instinct, but the PlayStation controller is wider and that can make a difference.

