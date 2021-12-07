Now you can blow up the amazing Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2 and IRL





Destiny’s most iconic weapon, the rocket launcher Gjallarhorn, is back. Lovingly called “Gjally,” it dominated the original Destiny after its launch in 2014, but wasn’t previously included in Destiny 2.

Bungie, the developer of Destiny, is reviving Gjally to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary. The Rocket Launcher is now available in Destiny 2 if you purchased the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.

Bungie has also partnered with Nerf to announce a special edition of the Nerf LMTDGjallarhorn Blaster. The Nerf version of Gjallarhorn, announced today and available for pre-order next year, may not launch a pursuit rocket that regrets the enemy’s first challenge, but it’s certainly impressive in your hands.

Give the team in charge of the Gjallarhorn a plan to bring the Gjallarhorn back in a fun way, how Nerf appeared in the photo, and whether they have any special memories of the original Gjallarhorn (or what they noticed during the testing of the new Gjallarhorn). I asked. They wanted to share).

First of all, if you play the original Destiny, you may know that even if Gjally appeared early, no one could know exactly how powerful the rocket launcher was until the second year. .. , Players claimed that their teammates had when trying to clear the content of the endgame.

Rocket launchers have become loved, hated and feared in PVP and PVE activities. The team blamed when asked if the new Gjallarhorn was as powerful as the previous life, but the team provided some other great details about the introduction of Destiny 2.

First, we asked why the team decided to revive Gjally during Bungies’ 30th anniversary. Many popular Destiny weapons are finding new life in Destiny 2, so why is it Gjally’s turn now?

One of the main goals of the 30th anniversary was to bring iconic weapons to Destiny 2 from the history of bungee. This made it easier for the team to revive Gjallarhorn, says designer Brandon, who works on Destiny 2. It is omitted for privacy reasons. This was also a great opportunity, as the release dedicated to Gjally and other iconic weapons allowed us to devote a lot of love to updating the visuals, audio and design of Destiny 2’s weapons.

The Nerf LMTDGjallarhorn blaster is certainly impressive.

Photo: Bungee

