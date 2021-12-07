Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop brings Pixel 6 features to older smartphones





For years, Google has been rolling out new features on Pixel smartphones other than the usual Android OS updates, but these days it’s starting to call it “feature drop.” Feature removal is released every three months and is typically patched. The final feature will be provided in the form of an Android 12 platform update. Prior to that, the latest feature drop arrived in June, adding astrophotography videos to the camera application, Google Photos lock folder support (now deployed on mobile phones other than Pixel), and cars. Changes such as accident detection have been made. Another Feature Drop appeared in the December 2021 security patch. This will add some Google Pixel 6 features along with completely new features to all currently supported Pixel smartphones.

The main addition to the Pixel Feature Drop in December is the Quick Tap to Snap for the Pixel 6 series, but it’s now available on the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. This allows you to double-tap the back of your phone to quickly open the Snapchat viewfinder. Snapchat has also added a special “Pixel Face” filter specifically for Pixel smartphones. If you don’t care about Snapchat, you can use Tasker to change your gestures and perform different actions.

Google has also added a new “conversation” mode to the sound amplifier. This mode uses machine learning on the device to block out ambient noise. The Sound Amp app is available on the Play Store for non-Pixel devices, but during Early Access, conversation mode is only available to Pixel smartphone owners. Like the Pixel 6 series, if it doesn’t activate automatically, use the new search button on the lock screen.[再生中]Can now be activated manually.

December’s Feature Drop will feature ultra-wideband support on the Pixel 6 Pro (currently only benefits for Near by Share), car accident detection in Taiwan, Italy and France, and to adjust the activation period for the Google Assistant button. Also enable new options and support. With the Recorder app in German, French and Japanese.

According to Google, Feature Drop will be available today on the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5a series. However, if you have a new Pixel 6 Series device, you’ll have to wait. According to Google, the Pixel 6 series update will arrive next week.

This article was written with additional input from Adam Conway

