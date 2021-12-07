Ubisoft Brings NFT Gear to Ghost Recon





Ubisoft is officially entering the NFT. On Tuesday, the company announced a new platform, the Ubisoft Quartz. This platform provides NFTs called Digits. Digit will be the first in-game item available for vehicles, weapons, equipment, and more at Ghost Recon Breakpoints in beta, starting later this week, according to a press release.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital products that can be bought and sold by tracking ownership on the blockchain. NFTs are becoming a popular way to add value to digital products, which seems to be part of what Ubisoft is trying to do with Digits.

According to the company, each Digit is unique and uses a unique serial number that tracks the owner and can be seen in-game. According to Ubisofts Baptiste Chardon, the numbers are just cosmetics and have no effect on gameplay.

The NFT has been scrutinized for its environmental impact, but Ubisoft claims that Digits are energy efficient because the Quartz platform uses Tezos, a proof of stake blockchain that requires less energy. ..

Ubisoft will release Digits as part of a limited edition, each offering only a fixed number of items, and players can only own one for each edition. This can lead to a shortage of items. According to Ubisoft, the numbers are stored on the blockchain, so players can choose to resell the numbers. (Blockchain is not a requirement for Blizzard to be resold at the Diablo IIIs Auction House many years ago.)

Ubisoft will initially offer 3 drops of free numbers on December 9, December 12, and December 15. Available if you are playing Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for Windows, have reached level 5, are 18 years of age or older, and live in the United States, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia, or Brazil. .. More drops are planned for early 2022, according to Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has recently shown an interest in blockchain by investing in recent revenue and blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands. This could be just the beginning of the company’s blockchain work, as it calls Digits a major experiment with Ubisofts’ four-year blockchain technology.

EA is also bullish on blockchain and NFTs in its latest earnings report, and Epic says blockchain games are available on the Epic Games Store. However, not all game companies are participating. Valve has banned blockchain games and NFTs from Steam, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer has expressed concern about NFT abuse. Also, despite allowing blockchain games on the Epic Games Store, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney expects the NFT Fortnite skin to appear soon, as Epic doesn’t use crypto in its own games. I said it shouldn’t be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/7/22822410/ubisoft-nfts-quartz-digits-ghost-recon-breakpoint The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos