Cheaper Apple Music: What is the Apple Music Voice Plan?





Apple Music has released a new cheap plastic called Apple Music Voice Plan.

Apple Music usually costs $ 9.99 per month for individuals and $ 14.99 per month for families. Discount plans for students are available for $ 4.99 per month. The voice plan costs $ 4.99 a month for everyone, but what’s wrong?

Apple Music Voice Plan is compatible with Siri-enabled devices that can play Apple Music. That is, it includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay, AirPods, but does not support third-party integrations such as Apple Music for Echo and Samsung Smart TV.

What can I hear on the Apple Music Voice Plan?

The Apple Music Voice Plan provides full access to the Apple Music Catalog. You can ask to play any song in your library, or play an available playlist or radio station. There are no restrictions on song selection. Unlike Pandora, which has a limited number of skips.

In addition to being able to request specific songs and albums, Apple has dramatically expanded the playlists of themes published to Siri, so ask questions like “play dinner party playlists”. Get instant streaming music.

What can I do with the Apple Music Voice Plan?

The downside of voice plans is that you can’t use Apple Music from the app. Music playback should be controlled by voice only using Siri. So if you want to play the latest song by Ed Sheeran instead of navigating the UI in your phone’s music app, you need to call Siri and say “play a new Ed Sheeran song”.

Other features such as Dolby Atmos spatial audio, lossless music, music videos, lyrics, etc. are also not available in the audio plan.

If you have a voice plan, what can you do with the music app?

The hierarchy prohibits the visual UI for playing music, so if you are using a voice plan, the music app will display a very different interface. In addition to the recent listening history, it has been removed and includes suggestions on what to ask Siri to play. There’s also a special section to help users learn how to interact with Apple Music through Siri.

How do I sign up for the Apple Music Voice Plan?

The Apple Music Voice Plan is available on devices running iOS 15.2 or later. The Apple Music Voice Plan is available in 17 countries: USA, UK, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain and Taiwan.

You can sign up from the Music app or sign up using your own voice directly in Siri by saying “Hey Siri, Start Apple MusicVoice Trial”.

Is there a free trial of the voice plan?

For each Apple ID, customers receive a 7-day free trial of the Apple Music Voice Plan. Unusually, this trial does not update automatically. Therefore, at the end of the 7-day period, customers will be asked again to pay $ 4.99 for their voice plan or choose one of the other full-featured Apple Music tiers.

How do voice plans compete with competitors?

There are no direct competitors to Voice Plan from streaming music services like Spotify or Amazon. Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music offer free (ad-supported) options. These options usually limit the catalogs available and are designed as a “radio music” service, so you may not always be able to choose exactly what you want to hear.

Amazon Music offers a single device plan for $ 3.99 per month. It’s similar to Apple Music Voice Plan in that you can control your music by voice only with Amazon Alexa. However, the single device plan is limited to one Echo or Fire TV device. The Apple Music Voice Plan costs $ 1 more and costs $ 4.99 a month, but you can listen to it on any Apple device you own as long as you’re using Siri.

