Scufs Reflex for PS5 is a more expensive and customizable take for DualSense





Scuf has announced the Reflex lineup of customizable wireless controllers made for PS5 and PC. It consists of three expensive controllers. Prices range from $ 199.99 for Reflex, $ 229.99 for Reflex Pro to $ 259.99 for Reflex FPS, and each model has its own features.

Throughout the range, Reflex is built on Sony’s first-party DualSense controller board. That is, it receives updates via the console and its feature set is similar to what it gets from a Sonys controller (Scufs Instinct Pro for Xbox is also built this way and reflects Microsoft’s first-party controller). .. The Scuf Reflex is rechargeable, supports USB-C charging, has a mute button, and has a touchpad with all the features common to DualSense. Scuf Reflex and Reflex Pro (excluding Reflex FPS) feature tactile and Sony signature adaptive rear triggers that allow you to adjust the amount of tension you feel in your situation.

So what does Scufs Reflex’s $ 120 (or higher) premium for Dual Sense bring? It depends on the controller you purchase. All of them have some differences that change the aesthetics and functionality of DualSenses for beginners. The faceplate can be removed and replaced with another faceplate (more colors will be available in the weeks and months after launch, but black is the only color currently available). You can also buy different colored anti-friction rings that can be attached around the analog sticks to soften the movement.

One day, all of these faceplates will be available for purchase, but only black will be available at launch. Scuf

All three Scuf Reflex models feature four customizable rear paddles. The controller can store up to 3 profiles, allowing you to switch between up to 12 unique paddle bindings. This is useful when switching between game genres. Each controller box has several thumbsticks that can be replaced with stock sticks. Long, short, dome-shaped, concave.

Both Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS have a high-performance grip around the back, making them easy to hold. Reflex FPS is the only feature with instant triggers and is a Scufs feature that can significantly reduce pull action by flipping a few switches on the back of the controller. This feature (also found on Xbox-specific Instinct Pro) makes the trigger feel like a resilient mouse click, and the shorter the pull time, the faster it works and the more you can jump to your opponent. As mentioned earlier, reflex FPS has no tactile and adaptive triggers.

I haven’t really got a Reflex controller yet, but I’m excited to finally see a third-party wireless replacement for Sonys DualSense on the market. But if it’s much more expensive, it’s hard to call it an alternative. But if Sony is in a crowd of people who want to bring affordable back button attachments to the PS5 from the PS4 era, well, this may be your only solution so far.

