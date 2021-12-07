Free Download SysTools OST Recovery 2022 برنامج





SysTools OST Recovery 2022 Free Download Latest Version. It is complete offline standalone setup of SysTools OST Recovery 2022.

SysTools OST Recovery 2022 Overview

SysTools OST Recovery 2022 is a professional and reliable email recovery tool that allows you to repair damaged files, damaged OST files and recover deleted data from OST files, a powerful application that can extract emails from Microsoft Outlook Storage (OST) folder, contacts, calendar entries, notes, tasks Stored inside broken or corrupt OST files, this great software has the ability to track .OST files even in cases where they cannot be obtained due to sudden events, and provides a neatly organized interface with a built-in Explorer-based folder structure that allows you to navigate directories and locate files OST. You can also download Automatic Email Processor 2021 Free Download.

It offers two scanning modes, Quick Scan which is used to recover relatively less corrupt .OST files and Advanced Scan which can be used for highly corrupted files, and gives you the ability to narrow down the results when you are looking for a specific file. By indicating the subject, location, start and end time, frequency and attachments. It also allows you to remove encryption from any form of .OST files encoded using S/MIME or OpenPGP. The program gives you the possibility to re-create the OST file and then save the report in a variety of file formats such as PST, EML, MSG, HTML, PSD and Office for future reference. All in all, SysTools OST Recovery 2022 is an impressive application that allows you to extract emails from Microsoft Outlook storage folder to save them to your hard drive as individual files, in case your OST files cannot be accessed in some other way due to unfortunate events. You can also download Maxprog eMail Verifier 2021 Free Download.

SysTools OST Recovery 2022 ميزات Features

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after SysTools OST Recovery 2022 free download

SysTools OST Recovery 2022 Technical Setup Details

Before you start SysTools OST Recovery 2022 Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: SysTools OST Recovery 2022 Setup File Name: SysTools_OST_Recovery_v8.1.rar Setup Size: 38MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest version added Date: December 07, 2021 Developers: SysTools

System Requirements for SysTools OST Recovery 2022 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 2GB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel 1GHz processor or higher; Free Download ysTools OST Recovery 2022

Click the link below to start SysTools OST Recovery 2022 Free Download. This is complete offline standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: December 7, 2021

