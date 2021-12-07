Clinical Trial Technology Leader Launches New Podcast Series Focusing on Innovations and Trends in Biotechnology, Healthtech and Data Sectors





San Diego-(BUSINESSWIRE)-ClinCapture, Industry Leader in Distributed Clinical Trials Technology, today unveiled a new video podcast series sponsored by ClinCapture and sponsored by CEO Scott Weidley at its annual clinical trials industry conference. Announced. Trials with Scott Waddley provide viewers and listeners with informative and thought-provoking discussions at the crossroads of emerging technologies and healthcare. The episode will focus on key issues affecting today’s health, pharmaceutical and data industries, including telemedicine, 5G, artificial intelligence, robotics, vaccine development, data security and compliance.

For industry professionals, technology enthusiasts, and the general public interested in science, guessing news and knowledge can be a daunting task in trying to identify developments and breakthroughs across the world of technology, science, and medicine. It can be a tedious process. Trials with Scott Waddley will serve as a one-stop shop for topics and trends in their respective sectors, as well as new developments in the future.

Scott Weidley, Clin Capture CEO and host of TRIALZ, said TRIALZ enables the flow of ideas, opinions and perspectives from our unique guests and opens them up to a wide audience who can contribute to conversations in new and powerful ways. I hope that.

Trials with Scott Waddley will debut in January 2022 at www.clincapture.com.

Virtual Data Capture is ClinCapture, Inc. It is a registered trademark of.

About ClinCapture

ClinCapture is the only provider of VDC, a state-of-the-art product suite designed to revolutionize the clinical trials industry with virtual data capture and facilitate remote and distributed clinical trials. ClinCaptures eClinical products enable sponsors and CROs to quickly build and deploy research, reduce clinical trial costs, and streamline the data capture process. ClinCaptures technology helps facilitate the evaluation and development of promising medicines, biopharmacy and devices for the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases and conditions. For more information, visit clincapture.com and follow ClinCapture on LinkedIn.

