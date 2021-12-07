Pokemon GO Tour: Johto Events-Dates, Ticket Prices, Features, etc.





The Johto-themed event will take place on February 26th.

Pokemon GO concludes the heritage season with the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto Event in February. Similar to the Kanto tour earlier this year, the Johto Tour event allows you to choose a gold and silver “experience” with different Pokemon spawns and other features depending on the version you choose. Here’s everything you need to know about an event.

Pokemon GO Tour: The Johto event will take place around the world on Saturday, February 26th, from 9am to 9pm local time. The following day, February 27th, the game will hold a face-to-face event “at some selected locations”. Details will be announced at a later date.

tickets

Some aspects of the Johto Tour event are open to all players, but there are also features specifically for ticket owners. Virtual tickets for the event can now be purchased from Pokemon Go’s in-game shop for $ 12.

Ticket owners will have access to a dedicated Masterwork Research Line along with other features during the event. As an additional bonus, anyone who purchases a Johto Tour ticket before January 10th will also have access to the January and February timed survey tasks for this season. If you miss the deadline, you can still get the February timed survey by purchasing your ticket by February 10.

Ticket limited function

As mentioned earlier, ticket owners can choose between two different event experiences, a gold version and a silver version. Depending on the version you choose, using incense will spawn a handful of dedicated Pokemon in the wild, increasing your chances of encountering certain different colors of Pokemon. You can see the list of limited edition monsters below:

Gold version

SpinachGligarTeddiursaMantine

Silver version

LedybaDelibirdSkarmoryPhanpy

In addition, ticket owners may encounter all other Johto Pokemon during the event and become shiny, regardless of the version selected. There is also an event-only special research story that culminates in the encounter with the mythical Pokemon Celebi.

In addition to the featured Pokemon, ticket owners have access to several in-game bonuses. Pokemon eggs require a quarter of the normal distance to hatch, and you can get twice as much candy as normal to hatch eggs. You will also receive additional candies to catch the Johto Pokemon. Finally, all ticket owners will receive an in-game exclusive medal.

Free features

Players who did not purchase Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Tickets will continue to enjoy some of the features of the event, such as Johto Pokemon spawns and timed research tasks. In addition, Pichu, Crefa, Igribuff and Togepi hatch from 2km of eggs received from PokeStops during the event.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Go’s Dragon Spiral Descent event is currently ongoing until December 12. As part of the event, you will have the first chance to catch the Dragon Pokemon Dordigon in the game. Everything else that’s happening in this month’s game can be caught up with the Pokemon Go December event summary.

