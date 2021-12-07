DayDayCook launches FoodTech Accelerator program





Eight innovative start-ups selected for the first cohort

Hong Kong, December 7, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-China’s leading content-driven direct sales brand, DayDay Cook (DDC), today announced the launch of Hong Kong’s first food technology accelerator program, the Good Food Accelerator Program. bottom. The goal is to build a world-class food technology ecosystem in Hong Kong.

DayDayCook CEO Norma Chu, the mission of Good Food Accelerator Programs is to build a state-of-the-art food technology ecosystem in Hong Kong and initiate a stream of commercially viable products and innovative solutions. By focusing on Hong Kong, the program creates a global splash by implementing its ambition to become a major innovation hub for food technology talent around the world. Hong Kong has been paying more attention to health sciences in recent years, and China has promised to be carbon neutral by 2060.

Peter Yan, CEO of Cyberport, said: Last year, the world sought new breakthrough solutions in the innovation and technology industry, including food production, raw material procurement, food ordering, and food waste disposal. Cyberport is committed to helping start-ups develop new, sustainable and healthy FoodTech solutions. We are pleased to be able to partner with the Good Food Accelerator Program alongside the first two start-ups in the cohort. We look forward to welcoming FoodTech start-ups to join the Cyberport community with the success of more creative solutions in this area.

The Good Food Movement brings together a strong network of investor partners such as C Ventures, Gobi Partners, Vector Ventures and March Fund. In addition, the program includes corporate partners such as KPMG, CJ Foods, Lever VC, Dao Foods and The Mills Fabrica. Along with experts from the investor sector veteran Deng Feng to Nestlé’s board Eva Cheng, the impressive lineup of founding advisors also supports the program.

The story continues

The Good Food Accelerator Program provides entrepreneurs in the fields of food science and technology with the opportunity to leverage larger sales channels and gain knowledge and resources from industry professionals through one-on-one mentoring. The program is also designed to provide startups with better access to targeted investors when raising funds.

Eight companies were selected for the first cohort, sharing attributes that meet the program’s primary concerns: alternative proteins, food as a pharmaceutical, food distribution, and overall product innovation. The cohort members are:

Pharmacy Asia’s first agricultural real estate technology company, creating smart mobile farms with full remote control capabilities for highly urbanized cities and agricultural-focused locations.

Good Food Tech A harbor-based start-up focuses on innovative food R & D specializing in high-quality plant-based pork products, from appetizing burger patties to juicy meatballs. increase.

Alchemy Singapore-based food technology start-up offering food innovation to combat diabetes and other chronic illnesses. Their innovations include Alchemy Fiber, a unique, easy-to-use powder blend that can be sprinkled on white rice to lower the glycemic index.

70/30 Food Science & Tech A Shanghai-based food delivery venture that offers flavorful, affordable and healthy plant-based takeaway food.

Aqua Farm Hong Kong-based technology company applies AI-driven data management and state-of-the-art technology to enable efficient and sustainable production of marine products.

Geb Impact Technology A Hong Kong-based premium biotechnology company that grows sustainable superfoods and alternative meats, microalgae, to meet the demands of new healthy lifestyles.

AllKlear Health Limited A futuristic food technology company originating in Hong Kong, we have combined nature and innovative technology to create detox future salads. Convenient and delicious, one pouch (one meal) contains the same amount of nutrients as five salads.

A food upcycling startup that uses the surplus bread from Breer Bakery to make great-tasting craft beer.

The Good Food Accelerator Program is fully supported by DayDayCook and enhanced by the Good Food Movement (GFM), a program approved by Cyberport.

DDC Food Innovation Leader

Founded in 2012, DDC is a digital publisher and merchandising company that owns and operates the DayDay Cook brand, one of the leading content-driven lifestyle brands for young food lovers currently in the Asian market. I am.

DDC has launched a ready-to-heat (RTH), ready-to-cook (RTC), plant-based food. This provides convenient, high quality food for young food lovers. The group has increased brand awareness and promoted its products through cooking and lifestyle content across major social media and e-commerce platforms, bringing total over 3 billion video views and over 10 million orders worldwide. I did. As of the second quarter of 2021, DDC has 60 million active viewers, 3.4 million paying customers and an average repeat purchase rate of 21.2%.

