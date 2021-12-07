macOS Monterey 12.1 fixes major taps to click, YouTube HDR, and charging bugs





Coming to the public in the near future, macOS Monterey 12.1 addresses some critical bugs that Mac users have complained about for weeks.

According to Apple’s release notes, a bug has been fixed that could cause the trackpad to become unresponsive to taps and clicks. Earlier this month we reported on a Tap to Click bug after receiving dozens of complaints from MacRumors readers who regularly see Tap to Click failures.

On the 2021 MacBook Pro model, there was an ongoing YouTube issue that could cause the machine to panic or crash due to YouTube HDR content. This issue is addressed in “macOS Monterey” 12.1.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro users are also addressing an issue that can cause charging to stop when the machine is closed. This was fixed by Apple in an update.

‌MacOSMonterey‌12.1 also has some notable bug fixes. This addresses an issue where the desktop and screen saver could appear blank after selecting a photo from the photo library, and the external display does not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected to Thunderbolt or USB. Fixes possible issues-NS. There is also a fix for an issue where the camera housing on the 2021 MacBook Pro model could obscure the extra parts of the menu bar.

‌MacOSMonterey‌12.1 is currently available to developers and public beta testers. An official release is scheduled for next week’s Christmas holidays.

Related article

Some older Macs reportedly broke after installing macOS Monterey

Many reports from users of social media and online forums show that macOS Monterey, released last week as the latest version of macOS, bricks old Mac computers to make them unusable and even unpowerable. If this sounds strangely familiar, it may be because of similar reports that the update was out of date with the launch of macOS Big Sur last year …

Apple releases macOS Monterey on October 25th Monday, October 18th, 2021 10:55 am PDT by Sami Fathi

After months of developer and public beta testing, Apple today announced that macOS Monterey will be officially released on Monday, October 25th. macOS Monterey maintains the same design as macOS Big Sur, but contains some extensions throughout the system. macOS Monterey consists of a completely redesigned Safari, Mac shortcuts, quick notes, and universal controls.

macOS Monterey includes a new “Monterey” screensaver

Apple yesterday provided developers with a candidate release version of macOS Monterey. RC represents the final version of Monterey, which will be released on Monday. With this update, Apple has introduced a new “Monterey” screensaver. It is designed to accompany the Monterey wallpapers already available. The Monterey screensaver provides a slow transition …

A mention of high power mode for the new MacBook Pro, probably found again in macOS Monterey

In late September, a reference to “high power” mode was found in the macOS Monterey Code. It seems that Apple is still working on this feature. The battery code for macOS Monterey release candidates includes a “high power” option, this time with additional details. “The Mac optimizes performance to better support resource-intensive tasks, which can increase fan noise.” …

Apple Seeds’ Second MacOS Monterey Release Candidate for Developers

Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of macOS Monterey, the latest version of the macOS operating system. Candidates represent the final version of macOS Monterey, which is generally released, and will be released just days after the first RC. Release candidates are listed as version 12.0.1, probably because Apple has made some tweaks since 12.0 …

Apple seeds the first public beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 on SharePlay

Apple today seeded the first beta of the next macOS Monterey 12.1 update into a public beta tester, just one day after it was available to developers in beta. Public beta testers can download the macOS 12.1 Monterey update from the Software Updates section of the System Preferences app after installing the appropriate profile from Apple’s Beta Software website. macOS Monterey 12.1 introduces support …

Apple seeds the second public beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 on SharePlay November 10, 2021 10:31 am PST by Juli Clover

Apple today seeded the second beta of the next macOS Monterey 12.1 update as a public beta tester. Two weeks after seeding the first beta and one day after delivering the second beta to developers. Public beta testers can download the macOS12 Monterey Update from the Software Updates section of the System Preferences app after installing the appropriate profile from Apple’s Beta Software website. .. ..

Apple SeedsmacOS Monterey Releases Candidates for Developers

Apple today seeded a release candidate version of macOS Monterey, the latest version of the macOS operating system. Release candidates arrive within a week of Apple’s release of the 10th macOS Monterey Beta. The release candidates are listed as version 12.0.1, probably because Apple has made some tweaks since 12.0 began loading on new MacBook Pro models.

Popular story

Apple AirTag reports Canadian police related to increased car theft cases

According to local police, Apple’s AirTag is being used to steal more and more targeted cars in Canada. As outlined in a news release from York Regional Police, investigators have used AirTag’s location tracking capabilities to identify new methods that thieves are using to track and steal luxury cars. The main way to steal a car is …

Apple plans five new Macs in 2022, including an entry-level MacBook Pro update

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on five new Macs to be launched in 2022, including a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro. In the latest version of the “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said he expects Apple to launch the next five new Macs in 2022. air…

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is rumored to include the new Apple Watch SE and “rugged” models for sports.

According to revered Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple plans to completely refurbish its Apple Watch lineup in 2022. In the latest article in the Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple plans to update to … alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022.

2022 MacBook Air gets a major display upgrade with one drawback

According to a recent report, Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air is set to take over many of the new features of the MacBook Pro, but there’s one notable omission. The latest MacBook Pro models feature a mini LED “Liquid Retina XDR” display with deep black, supporting peak brightness of up to 1,600 knits. The display also features Apple’s “ProMotion” technology.

The iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, and iPad 10 with wireless charging are reported to debut in 2022.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to update three iPad models in 2022, including the entry-level iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. In its latest “Power On” newsletter, Gurman reiterates Apple’s plans to release a new iPad Pro with a new design and wireless charging in 2022, with the company’s intention to release a new version of the entry-level iPad. Revealed …

Top story: iPhone SE 3 in early 2022, tips for macOS Monterey, the resurgence of AirPower, etc.

The rush of Black Friday trading is over and holiday shopping may still take place, but rumors are also drawing attention in anticipation of what to expect in 2022. Rumors this week are reported to include the next iPhone SE, using a multi-device charger similar to Apple’s canceled AirPower earlier next year, …

