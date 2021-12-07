Samsung is the patent wise of the world’s most innovative technology company





Samsung is one of the largest names in the technology industry. The Korean conglomerate is also the most innovative technology company, at least in terms of patents, according to a report from Capital on Tap. In 2021, we applied for a whopping 13,024 patents (Samsung Electronics 9,499 and Samsung Display 3,524). Huawei came in second last year with 9,739 new patent applications.

Chinese display maker BOE, American chip giant Qualcomm, and Korean electronic equipment giant LG occupy the top five. Followed by Tencent, Baidu, Intel, IBM, Apple, Panasonic, Microsoft, TSMC and more. Check out the infographic at the end of this article for a complete list of the top 25 most innovative technology companies patented in 2021.

Considering the overall patent applications filed by each company over the years, Samsung is well above the charts. The Korean giant has applied for more than 263,702 patents so far. Combined with Samsung Display’s 26,219 patents, the total is 289,921. Japanese electronics giant Sony is chasing the company far with 197,279 patent applications. IBM follows the latter with 187,709 applications. Mitsubishi, LG and Huawei are the other three companies with over 100,000 patents in total.

However, it’s not surprising that Samsung has surpassed these charts. The company has been one of the top 10 innovators in several new technology areas over the last decade. Since 2011, spots have been found on most patent application charts in the areas of virtual reality and augmented reality (VR and AR), 5G, automated driving, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML). You can check the original. A report on the complete breakdown of patent leaders in all these technology sectors.

Companies such as LG, Intel, Huawei and IBM have also achieved thousands of breakthroughs in the last decade. All these tech giants are becoming more innovative year by year. But Samsung’s rich background will keep it at the top for quite some time.

Despite all the hurdles, innovation hasn’t stopped

Despite all the hurdles that have hampered tech companies in the last few years, innovation continues to be of paramount concern to all of them. After all, innovation is at the heart of the technology industry, which drives the industry forward. As you can see in this report, the industry’s largest stakeholders made thousands of technological advances in 2021. They have filed millions of patent applications over the last 12 months.

In the future, these companies can be expected to create even more breakthrough innovations in tomorrow’s technologies such as 5G, AI, autonomous driving, VR and AR, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. An exciting era has arrived for tech enthusiasts.

