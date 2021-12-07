How can retail and entertainment be integrated to attract more customers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





One of the best ways to maintain relevance and success is to adapt. Looking at the most famous companies in all areas, we can see that their branding is the product of many years of adaptation.

In particular, for the past decade, the retail and entertainment industries have leveraged interrelationships by learning from each other and adopting new and innovative methods to reach a wider audience.

Changing each game opens up room for unique, exciting, and most importantly profitable concepts, such as giveaway models and co-owned physical stores.

Working together can increase sales and overall client engagement. So how do the retail and entertainment industries learn from each other?

Bangor Mall

Recent examples highlighting the combination of entertainment and retail can be found at Bangor Mall. Bangor Mall has confirmed that it will be an entertainment center.

Many months ago, the mall itself was virtually full of thriving retailers. However, this is no longer the case. Few people go out to go to a physical store, instead shopping online for the comfort of their own home.

As a result, 22 stores will be closed at Bangor Mall. With this new shopping environment in mind, it seemed appropriate to reinvent the space for a new audience to secure a foothold.

The entertainment center proposal means using vacant stores such as theater companies and comic books.

Plus, you’ll find adventurous activities with a wide range of non-niche demographics, such as laser tags, live music, and ax throwing.

Bangor Mall is open to the public for a variety of music, theater and gaming events, which is expected to significantly increase the number of people passing through the door.

As a result of these integrations, malls are thriving, which serves only as an example of how retail and entertainment combinations can work together.

Casinos learning lessons from e-commerce

The mall focuses on providing customers with elements that are not available online. The online entertainment business keeps the game at the top by learning from retailers.

This can be seen in the online casino industry. Of course, these work strictly in the entertainment arena, but they don’t prevent you from adopting the online retailer’s method when it comes to directing customers to your site.

An example of this can be seen how an online casino enters the market, basically by offering customers a free gift. For example, online casino sites serve new customers by promising the value of money entertainment options and ridiculous promotional offers that cannot simply be turned down.

By using a directory that ranks online casinos based on factors such as customer reviews, offer quality, and variety of payment methods, reputable casinos rank higher than other casinos and are reliable in the market. Has established itself as an option.

Promotion-specific lists are also available in the online casino directory, making it easy and convenient for players to find the site or transaction that suits them.

The no-deposit option of Bonus Casino is a prime example of the term that draws the best candidates in online space, and when a customer chooses a website of their choice, they are faithfully returned by a positive experience with “money”. It is more likely to come. -Off “scheme.

Obviously, online casino spaces are focusing on retail / commerce success as a result of promotional offers and are adopting this approach to further strengthen the industry.

Discount wheels and other ad types

There are also many different retailers operating online that are inspired by the entertainment industry and attract customers with interactive elements such as discount wheels. Discount wheels can be found on various websites and social media apps.

Basically, retailers provide a discount wheel that you can spin before encouraging everyone browsing to take action to claim a discount from their website.

These interesting advertising tools are very attractive to customers because they are fun. Immediately get people’s attention and then take them to the site they currently want to visit.

Social media advertising is also becoming more interesting as it evolves, as it incorporates VR, AR, games and more. This will be used more as things like Facebook are constantly coming up with new types of ads.

Will the fusion of entertainment and retail continue?

In short, yes. The integration of entertainment and retail already has many benefits that have proven to be effective.

Whether this uses old space to provide customers with something that isn’t available online, or where the entertainment and retail industries learn from each other and incorporate those lessons into marketing.

Overall, this is likely to take us further.

