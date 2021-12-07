WhatsApp now allows users to hide chats by default





The messaging app has an option to hide new chats by default, and you can adjust the time until they are removed.

WhatsApp has announced a new option to hide messages as it continues to focus on privacy features.

Users now have the option to turn on hidden messages by default for all new chats. When enabled, all new one-to-one chats for users are set to be hidden for the selected time period, and options are also available for group chats. This feature does not modify or delete existing chats.

This is an extension of the chat hiding feature introduced last year that allows you to hide messages after a week and recently added photo and video options to hide as soon as you show them. Become.

WhatsApp, now owned by a company now known as Meta, said, “We know that conversations aren’t recorded and stored somewhere forever, so we have the freedom to be honest and vulnerable.”

There are two new periods for the message to disappear, 24 hours and 90 days, and the existing 7-day option.

According to WhatsApp, the conversation will display a message informing you that this is the default option the user has selected. You can also revert a particular conversation to a permanent one if the user changes his mind.

MetaCEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature on Facebook, stating that “every message doesn’t have to last forever.”

As another effort to enhance user privacy and security, WhatsApp introduced an option to encrypt chat history backups in October.

“We believe that message loss and end-to-end encryption are two key features that define the meaning of today’s private messaging services and bring us one step closer to the sense of personal conversation,” the company said. increase. Its latest announcement.

WhatsApp last month updated its European user privacy policy to elaborate on how to collect and use data. This happened after a fine of € 225 million by the Irish Data Protection Commission in September for violating the obligation of transparency under the GDPR.

Don’t miss the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Briefs, a digest of the Silicon Republic of Science and Technology News you should know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/enterprise/whatsapp-disappear-messages-meta-privacy-options The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos