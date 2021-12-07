Ubisoft Introduces NFTs to Games Starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint





The publisher announced on Tuesday that NFTs will appear at Ubisofts Ghost Recon Breakpoint as unique and collectable in-world cosmetics. Ubisoft has avoided concerns about the environmental impact of technology by describing the implementation of NFTs in games as an experiment and calling the new venture energy efficient and environmentally sustainable.

The numbers that Ubisoft calls will be the first NFTs that can be played in AAA games, or non-fungible tokens, the publisher said. The numbers will be introduced to the Breakpoints Windows PC version via the Ubisoft Connect platform. Ubisoft has also set up another platform called Ubisoft Quartz to manage the acquisition of these NFTs.

In a statement released by Ubisoft Quartz, each Digit is a unique collection with a unique serial number that others can see in-game, with a number of current and previous owners in the future. Track annually and make players an integral part of the game. history. According to the statement, Digits are playable cosmetic items that allow players to personalize their experience and complete missions in style.

With Digits, items can be sold to other eligible players that can be obtained outside the Ubisoft ecosystem and will no longer be bound to the player’s game inventory.

Ubisofts Digits will be stored on the Tezos blockchain, according to Tuesday’s announcement. This is a proof of the stake blockchain, not the more energy-intensive proof of work blockchain of Ethereum or Bitcoin. Ubisoft claimed that a single transaction at Tezos would use about the same amount of energy as streaming a 30-second video.

You can claim your numbers through Ubisoft Quartz when the beta release of the platform begins at 1:00 pm EST on December 9th in the United States and Canada. Quartz will also be available in Brazil, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Australia at the same time local time.

According to Ubisoft, free Digits drops will take place on December 9, December 12, and December 15 to reward early adopters of players. The newly launched Ubisoft Quartz website has details on eligibility and registration. Other drops are planned for early 2022, Ubisoft said.

Ubisoft first unveiled plans for blockchain and NFT development in a phone call with investors in early November. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told investors that we are working with many small businesses participating in the blockchain and how they can impact the industry. I was starting to have great know-how about what I could do. We want to be one of the key players there.

Quartz has been successful in four years of blockchain technology research through in-house R & D and close collaboration with renowned specialists within the startup ecosystem, according to a Ubisofts announcement on Tuesday.

