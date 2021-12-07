Slumping deals hinder London’s tech IPO ambitions





London (Reuters)-London aims to turn the stock market into a paradise for fast-growing tech companies to compete with New York, trading volumes declining and some high-value initial public offerings flattened. I am facing an obstacle because it is.

File Photo: Workers protect themselves from the rain under the Union Flag umbrella as they pass through the London Stock Exchange in London, England, on October 1, 2008. REUTERS / Toby Melville

Last week, the UK introduced new rules to make tech companies more attractive to go public, breaking strict one-share, one-vote regulations and allowing founders to complete their premium listings. .. [L8N2SN25Q]..

Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak has promised that the new rules will make London more competitive after the UK leaves the European Union and many companies enter the London market in anticipation of a smoother listing process.

In the first eight months of this year, 38 companies listed on major London exchanges raised $ 16.87 billion. This is the highest amount since 2015. The Refinitiv data shows.

However, some of the well-known initial public offerings (IPOs) that debuted from Deliveroo and THG last year are well below the listing price, as some investors are avoiding companies whose founders are beyond their voting rights. ..

Instead of using premium lists, these companies used so-called standard lists, which currently exclude access to the FTSE index.

(Graphics: Mixed Bags: Major London IPOs in 2021)

James Ayre, Co-Head of Investment at CCLA Investment Management, said investors are keen on the vibrancy and prosperity of the UK market, and the IPO market has been sluggish since the global financial crisis, and that has changed this year. I am saying.

But I think I have to read the tea leaves. Investors are also very interested in governance and ESG (environment, society, governance), and some of the IPOs we saw this year have raised concerns in these areas.

Ayre cites THG and food delivery company Deliveroo as an example of a list where the unequal voting rights enjoyed by the founders have put off some investors.

THG’s share has declined 65% since its listing in 2020. Deliveroo, on the other hand, was endorsed by Sunak as a true British success story at the time of the IPO, down 35% from its listing. Chipmaker Alpha wave is down 52.4%.

Some other big lists (without dual-class share) are also low, with online card retailer Moonpig down 5% and Made.com down 21%.

In the case of THG, Deliveroo and Alphawave, corporate governance concerns weighed heavily on stocks. THG founder Matthew Molding abandoned the golden share to appease investors after the THG Ingenuity division’s split plan was scrutinized.

Deliveroo has made its market debut in the face of concerns about dual-class equity structures and the perception of lack of protection for workers, and has been struggling to recover ever since. On Monday, reports of the EU reclassifying workers in such apps as employees fell by 6%.

Alphawave made its market debut and crashed again after media reports raised concerns about the transactions of related parties.

According to analysts, some IPOs declined because they were e-commerce companies that evaluated based on demand during the pandemic era.

Spokespersons from Deliveroo, THG, Alphawave, Made.com and Moonpig declined to comment.

Lack of liquidity is another obstacle often cited, with some saying that London’s major markets have not created the mass appeal of IPOs on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchanges.

Average monthly sales of US stocks this year were approximately $ 560 billion. According to Rosenblatt Securities data, this compares to an average of $ 78 billion for European equities and $ 16 billion per month for UK equities.

The numbers in Europe and the United Kingdom have improved, but the numbers in the United States have increased more rapidly.

(Graphics: ADVT,)

The same applies to performance. Over the last five years, the FTSE 100 has risen 18.34%, while the European Stoxx 600 has risen 26.42% and the S & P 500 has staggered 126%.

The pension fund is still investing (in London), but individual investors are less attractive to invest in the stock market, affecting equity liquidity, Reed Smith’s FinTech and Data Attorneys said. One Howard Warmersley Smith said.

According to Refinitiv data, London’s major market IPOs reached the highest level since 2015 at $ 16.88 billion, while Amsterdam and Stockholm are gradually increasing their share, with an IPO of $ 9.1 billion. And $ 8.98 billion.

(Graphics: Fierce competition over London after Brexit,)

Leave london

According to Dealogic, the relative slump in UK equities was noticed by cash-rich private equity funds that spent $ 36.9 billion in 2021 to privately acquire UK-listed companies such as W Morrisons and TalkTalk. I did.

Meanwhile, Ryanair and BHP Billiton have announced their intention to delist from LSE.

All of this increases the need to attract new businesses, but bankers and analysts believe that deregulation has attracted businesses that are trying to ride a short-lived trend.

One senior equity capital markets bunker said this year’s performance would inevitably hurt the IPO market after 2022, and investors would be even more skeptical when they returned to the New Year.

It doesn’t happen overnight, but the risk is the gradual loss of a company to New York, where investors are more tolerant of companies that are not yet profitable. Or worse, he said to Amsterdam.

($ 1 = 0.7331 pounds)

Report by Abhinav Ramnarayan, additional report by Saikat Chatterjee. Edited by Louise Heavens

