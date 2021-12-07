Get Apple’s entry-level earphones for sale on Amazon





If you’re still looking for an A + gift to give this holiday season, headphones are definitely the winner. One of the most popular (and often sold-out) pairs this season is the Apple AirPods, which are currently sold on Amazon at fairly affordable prices.

Online shopping giants sell second-generation earphones with charging cases for $ 99.99. Although not shown on this site, its current price tag is cheaper than Apple’s own website for $ 129.

Apple AirPods share many of their favorite features on one of the best wireless earphones we’ve tested, the Apple AirPods Pro ($ 189.99), but at a much lower price. Both models feature an Apple H1 chip, Siri compatibility, and a battery life of over 24 hours (with a charging case). AirPods lack some of the performance that the sweat- and water-resistant AirPods Pro bring, without active noise canceling and silicone eartips that provide a tight, customizable fit. What they have is Apple’s very easy setup and pairing with the iPhone, which is a huge advantage for many users.

“Some of the best earphone top picks under $ 100 may actually sound better and be more comfortable, but none are as easy to pair and use as the iPhone,” Reviewed Lee Neikirk said. Mr. says. “For Apple users, [this] It’s a solid deal, but Android users are encouraged to check out the other options. “

If you prioritize iPhone compatibility and affordability, these buds are a great buy. This price won’t last long, so don’t wait.

