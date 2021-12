To celebrate its 5th anniversary, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces new institutions and initiatives in biotechnology – TechCrunch

Five years after the establishment of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which proved to be a very generous backer of cutting-edge biotechnology science and research, the organization is trampling on gas as a positive outcome of its grants. increase. And the work inside is piled up.

“As partners with scientists, patients and the open source community, we learned a lot in the first five years of our scientific journey about where we can be most effective in accelerating biomedicine. We are ready to start the chapter, “CZI co-founder and co-CEO Prisilachan (with her husband Mark Zuckerberg, of course) said in a press release.

The organization has funded hundreds of experiments, projects, tests, and other important basic research. The value of this focused and highly curated donation is fairly clear, as we do not always cover the project itself and are fairly technical in nature. (Although not without critics.)

“I’m amazed at the fact that single-cell biology, microscopy, and artificial intelligence techniques that were thought impossible just five years ago are now routine,” said CZI’s Scientific Responsibility. Said Cori Bargmann. “This work has provided great insights and laid the foundation for what we plan to do in the future.”

The initiative has several major announcements to coincide with the anniversary celebration.

The new Chan Zuckerberg Institute for Advanced Biomedical Imaging promotes one of CZI’s favorite areas of research. Imaging at the cellular or molecular level has always been a source of insight for researchers, but it is often surprisingly complex and expensive. Over the years, much work has been funded by CZI to reduce costs and increase the effectiveness of these approaches. The new laboratory will centralize and accelerate these efforts. CZ Biohub is transcendental, with a focus on understanding and modeling the mechanisms behind all diseases, with the goal of preventing, curing, or managing all diseases by the end of the century. Started as a platform. It’s hard to aim higher than that! But that’s obviously a lot of work, so they’re expanding their current Biohub operations to 2031 and establishing a network of new ones to expand their operations. Harvard’s new laboratory, the Kempner Institute for Natural Artificial Intelligence, focuses on understanding and replicating the human mind. The next generation of AI may need insights into how our own brains work. The truth is that we are in the dark in that part. Maybe they will understand it here.

If you didn’t attend the big 5th Anniversary symposium that summarizes and discusses the work of CZI and its partners over the past few years, you should be able to catch up later when posting the video here.

