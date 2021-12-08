M1 Mac mini trading from $ 570 up to $ 149 off





All of today’s best deals are headlines from Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini for $ 570. This is lined up with the iPhone 12 mini for $ 209 off and the AirPods 2 for $ 100 off. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

This M1 Macmini transaction is up to $ 149 off

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $ 750. It’s usually $ 899, which saves $ 149. Today’s offer matches the best we’ve seen in a few months and shows the lowest prices for the holiday season. At B & H, you can get an entry-level 256GB model for $ 699 to $ 570.

With the Apples M1 chip on your desktop, the latest Mac mini not only provides a discreet solution for equipping your workstation, but also offers the additional flexibility of choosing your own display. Despite its small footprint, we are considering the same power as other M1 lineups with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM to balance a pair of Thunderbolt ports.

The iPhone 12 mini has a $ 209 discount on certificates.Refurbished sales

Only today, Woot is discounting a selection of certified pre-play generation iPhone models from $ 116. Our number one recommendation is to buy an unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64GB for $ 490. You usually get $ 699, but seeing the best unlocked model you’ve ever seen, it’s $ 209 off from the $ 90 mentioned above.

Offering the most compact experience in Apple’s current predecessor smartphone lineup, the iPhone 12 mini features the same nostalgic square form factor as any other phone, with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. .. Available in several colors, each protected by a ceramic shielded glass that completes the package along with an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and a two-sensor camera array. Take a closer look at the Hands-on Review.

Skip Apples’ new release and win AirPods 2 for just $ 100

Amazon is currently offering a previous-generation Apple AirPods 2 with a wired charging case for $ 100. Today’s offer, which usually gets $ 159, offers something comparable to the price of Black Friday on Amazon, while marking one of the best discounts ever. This price is within $ 1 of the highest price for this holiday season.

Even with the introduction of Apple’s new AirPods 3, there are still significant benefits to using previous generation pairs. Especially considering that these AirPods are more affordable! Thanks to the Lightning compatible charging case, we see many of the same true wireless designs that can be played 24 hours a day. All are equipped with an Apple H1 chip, enabling high-speed pairing. This also enables other features such as HeySiri.

20% off Satechi’s popular Mac USB-C hub

Satechi continues to save on holiday seasons today, launching a new 20% off sale across its USB-C hub and dock lineup. Of all the discounts, our number one choice is the $ 80 Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini. We usually get $ 100, but we’re looking at the second best price ever, a $ 20 discount, and one of the first noticeable price cuts since its launch this spring.

Arrived to complement your M1 Mac mini, Satechis Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and puts it under an Apples Compact Mac. It features a series of front I / O for added convenience when connecting devices and a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for additional storage. A previous Tested with 9to5Toysreview found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners.

First discount applies to Apples’ new Smart Folio iPad mini 6 case

Walmart is currently offering an Apple Smart Folio Case for the iPad mini 6 in white for $ 40. It’s typically $ 59 and offers 33% off the first notable discount since it went on sale earlier this fall. This is also the lowest new price ever.

Bringing Apple’s signature folding cover to the new iPad mini, the latest iteration of this case is designed for Apple’s most compact tablets. It magnetically snaps to the back of the device and has a folio-style flap on the front that not only protects the screen with a microfiber lining, but can also be folded into a stand to support the iPad.

Wemos Mini Smart Plug upgrades Christmas tree for $ 13

Amazon is currently offering the Wemo Mini HomeKit smart plug V3 for $ 13. We usually get $ 25, but today we expect to save 40%, a $ 1 surpass from the previous mention just before Black Friday, the lowest ever.

The latest Wemo smart plugs are offered in the most compact design to date, offering products that do not occupy both wall outlets. Form factor updates aside, it has the same reliable integrations as Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, and is hub-independent and connects directly to Wi-Fi. So whether you’re just looking to integrate your lamp into your smart home setup, or want to introduce smart controls into the Christmas tree you get today, today’s deals are worth a look.

