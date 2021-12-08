Google’s Pixel Feature Drop: Digital Car Keys, Recorder Improvements, etc.





The Pixel 6 Pro is big, but not bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, it’s time to drop the next feature. For those new to Pixel smartphones, Google releases quarterly updates to Pixel smartphones, including a range of new features. These feature drops are something I’ve been looking forward to growing up, and I think other Pixel owners do as well.

Recommended by ZDNet

Best mobile VPN

Whether you’re using an iOS-powered iPhone or an Android smartphone, here’s how to find an effective virtual private network service.

read more

On Monday, Google announced that the latest feature drop is for Pixel smartphones that currently support it. That is, from Pixel 3a to Pixel 5a (5G). The latest Pixel devices, 6 and 6 Pro, will be updated next week.

In addition to the December security patch, the latest update includes some new features. Some of them are already available in the United States, but Google is expanding their availability to other countries as well.

With the new features since Pixel 4a (5G), you can double-tap the back of your smartphone to instantly open your Snapchat camera and post to your account. And at some point in December, Google plans to roll out a Pixel Face Snapchat lens.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have acquired the ability to act as a digital car key for the 20202022 BMW car. During setup, you can also tap the smartphone with the steering wheel of the car to lock or unlock it, or place the smartphone on the key reader in the car to start the car.

The Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with an ultra-wideband radio. It will eventually take effect from the next update. Currently, Google says UWB will allow six Pro owners to share files quickly, but we’ve also seen some accessories like AirTag that can easily and very accurately find lost devices. I hope you can.

New accessibility features in beta make conversations easier to hear in noisy environments. From the animated images posted by Google, point the person who wants to hear the camera of the mobile phone, select that person in the app, and place the mobile phone.

[再生中]The function displays the song currently playing nearby on the radio, such as in a coffee shop or in a car. With the latest update, you can tap the memo icon next to the song title to save it as your favorite track and recall it later. If you have Google’s Pixel Buds A, the base control has been improved.

There is also a new Pixel wallpaper to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Google is also expanding car accident detection to Taiwan, Italy and Spain. The Recorder app is getting new languages, specifically Japanese, French and German.

Anyway, the December Pixel Feature Drop contains some useful and impressive updates to Pixel’s core experience.

If you have a Pixel smartphone, did you notice the update? If so, please let us know what you think of them in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/googles-latest-pixel-feature-drop-includes-uwb-for-pixel-6-pro-crash-detection-and-recorder-improvements/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos