



CEOs and employees of Boston’s most popular technology and life sciences start-ups, as well as their venture capital investors, mixed up for miso-glazed salmon lunch boxes and mixed drinks at the 9th NEVY Awards last Thursday. matched. The event showed that people (and sponsors) believe that face-to-face events are worthwhile, at least judging from drinks such as Deloitte Hulk and the Agents, Bank of America Titanium Tequila, and Abvi Commander. All of these come with JP Morgan’s plastic stir bars.

Ari Fine Glantz, director of NEVCA, who hosted the event, said all but one sponsor was returning to NEVY this year.

Grants was in full costume when Thor adopted his brother Loki. A theme like Halloween is one way NEVCA can validate what could otherwise be a rather mundane program, Glantz said. This year’s theme was to draw from your favorite comics page and highlight the heroes of the New England innovation ecosystem.

So … boom! POW! Hoop (winner of Tech Company of the Year)!

The event was held in a hybrid style, with approximately 250 direct attendees (down from more than 1,000 in 2019) and required to present a vaccine card or a recent COVID-19 test upon admission.

Tom Ryden, Executive Director of Mass Robotics, said:

The actual award ceremony was pre-recorded and projected on a large screen, allowing people to effectively adjust. However, most people did not pay much attention to the winners, except for the announcement that Moderna received the Patient Impact Award for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the over-the-top theme, the stage had an aerial acrobatics dressed like Spider-Man, and most of the night consisted of a regular network. People even shook hands and exchanged business cards.

The tech industry may have a reputation for WFH-ing, but Grants said he thought the atmosphere reflected Boston’s desire to bring together the tech community.

The transition to telecommuting certainly has a silver lining, but the energy of the room is a testament to the value of face-to-face interaction and the relationships that can grow from it, he said.

Some aspects of the event may be unique to a Boston technician gathering.

Techstars’ Greg Raiz shared a business card via a QR code. Deputy Surgical CEO Adam Sachs arrived wearing one of the surgical masks found in Grey’s Anatomy.

Cambridge startup VerveMotion (Emerging Tech Company of the Year) didn’t bring in a robot, but Mass Robotics’ Russell Nickerson equipped the blazer with a multi-armed movable claw gimmick and 3D printed it for DocOck’s outfit.

Claws couldn’t pick up the lunch box, but probably next year.

Click here for a complete list of NEVY winners.

