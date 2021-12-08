Sports, COVID News and Cryptocurrencies Dominate Australia’s Year in Search on Google





Australia is a country of sports enthusiasts and there are data to prove it.

Google announced the year on the 2021 search list, and Sports ranked 7th out of the top 10 in Australia as a whole.

However, the most Google-searched sport was not the locals, but the American Basketball Association (NBA).

The NBA’s persistent popularity was evident in last year’s list, ranking third after US elections and the coronavirus.

Overall search in Australia: 1.NBA2.AFL3. Australia vs India 4.NRL5. Euro 20216. Wimbledon 7. Olympic Medal Tally 8. COVID SW9.Coin Spot 10. Prince Phillip

Source: Google Year in Search 2021

Google is the dominant search engine and is said to account for 95 percent of all search activity on the Internet.

Alfonso Lamadrid, a lawyer at Google’s parent company Alphabet, claims that the most common search query on rival Microsoft’s search engine Bing is “much more Google.”

Google’s Annual Search Years report uses a publicly available tool, Google Trends, to categorize the top search trends around the world and around the world.

This data provides insights into the information people want and the keywords a website needs to rank high in Google search results.

I’m looking for a birdie party

This year’s top five Australian searches ended with AFL, Australia vs. India (Cricket), NRL and Euro 2021.

Wimbledon was sixth, but tennis as a whole was a popular topic for people searching for Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu.

Tennis champion Ashleigh Barty was the second Australian to search for Australians in 2021. (Reuters)

The Australians were keen to honor the gold medal winners Ariarne Titmas and runner Peter Bol for their achievements in the Olympic medal tally.

They also wanted to learn the meaning of ROC at the Tokyo Olympics. This allowed Russian athletes to compete in the Olympics.

COVID NSW Top Search News Events Search for News Events in Australia: 1.COVID NSW2.Cleo Smith3.QLD COVID update4.Alec Baldwin5.Coronavirus Victoria6.William Tyrrell7.Bert Newton8.Christian Porter9.Afghanistan10.Melbourne Earthquake

Source: Google Year in Search 2021

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, Australians are still hungry for information as they face unexpected changes.

“COVID SW” was the 7th most searched search trend in 2021 and was the top news event searched.

“QLDCOVID Update” was the third most searched news event and “Coronavirus Victoria” was the fifth.

Questions about the COVID vaccine dominated the search for “methods.”

1st place is “How to get vaccination certificate”, 6th place is “How to reserve COVID vaccine”, 8th place is “How to link Medicare and mygov”, 9th place is “How to reserve Pfizer vaccine”, “Million” It was a dollar vaccine. The tenth “enter”.

Australians also wanted to know the meaning of Omicron, which emerged as a variant of concern in late November.

Increasing interest in cryptocurrencies What is Dogecoin?

How much is a meme worth to you? For the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, named after the dog that swept the Internet in 2013, the answer could be over $ 100 billion.

read more

CoinSpot, an Australian-based cryptocurrency exchange, ranked 9th on the entire searched list.

Cryptocurrency is a topic that wasn’t on the list in 2020, but search interest surged in the first half of 2021.

Technology Billionaire Elon Musk helped drive some of the cryptocurrency search traffic in a tweet on this topic.

Musk also dropped the name of Dogecoin when he performed at Saturday Night Live in May.

This year’s “How to buy Dogecoin” was the fourth most searched “how” question in Australia.

People also wanted to know the meaning of NFT, which stands for non-fungible token.

Search for “methods” in Australia: 1.How to get a vaccination certificate 2. How to tie a tie 3. How to deliver Uber Eats 4. How to buy Dogecoin 5. How to watch the Australian Olympics 6. How to book a COVID vaccine 7. How to watch Euro 2021 8 in Australia How to link Medicare to mygov 9. How to book a Pfizer vaccine 10. How to enter the million dollar vax

Source: Google Year in Search 2021

Prince Phillip and Bert Newton remembered

Prince Phillip, who died in April at the age of 99, was the 10th most searched topic this year.

He was also the top person searched for in relation to “loss”.

Australian television host Bert Newton has come third on the list.

Bert Newton remembered

TV icon Bert Newton has been remembered as an “industry giant” and “ultimate entertainer” after his death in Melbourne on Saturday at the age of 83.

read more

Other celebrities who died this year were British comedian Sean Rock, music icon Michael Gudinski, fashion designer Carrazan Patty, actress Helen McCrory, and late-night talk show host Larry King.

But it was the American woman Gabby Petito who fascinated the Australians, looking for an answer about her whereabouts after the 22-year-old woman went missing in August.

Sadly, Ms. Petite was found dead. It is believed to have been killed by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

In another tragic incident, an English woman, Sarah Evalard, was kidnapped when she returned home from her friend’s house in southern London in March.

Police officer Wayne Kusens accidentally arrested Mr. Everlard before raping and killing her. 48-year-old Kusensu was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Loss Related Searches in Australia: 1.Prince Philip2.Gabby Petito3.Bert Newton4.Brian Laundrie5.Sean Lock6.Michael Gudinski7.Sarah Everard8.Carla Zampatti9.Helen McCrory10.Larry King

Source: Google Year in Search 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-08/google-year-in-search-australia-2021-covid-nba/100680910 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos