Snap offers Metaverse while Meta talks about future quartz





Talking about Snap, the company behind one of today’s pioneers, the messaging app Snapchat, in the new excitement of the Metaverse and what it means for entertainment, education and business. There was no.

This week, a Los Angeles-based technology company will host its annual Lensfest. The event focuses on augmented reality (AR) filters, companies expanding the community of over 200,000 creators with interactive experiences that overlay virtual content on the real world. In total, we have created over 2 million AR filters so far. The company calls itself a camera company, primarily for software that transforms what users see through the camera of their smartphone, but the latest focus on Snaps is wearable hardware called Spectacles.

Early versions of the device were just normal shades with embedded cameras connected to Snapchat. This is a dynamic pioneered by Facebook five years before Facebook launched a similar product, Ray-Ban Stories, in 2021. However, the latest version of Spectacles closely resembles the futurist $ 1,000 Balenciaga shades recently popularized by Kanye West and was first announced earlier this year. Wearables go beyond just the realm of camera glasses to the realm of true AR smart glasses.

Wearable AR device state and why Snap goes beyond the game

Today, most users are familiar with AR through smartphone apps that display virtual objects and interfaces through the device screen. However, the ultimate goal of many major tech companies is to provide lightweight eyeglasses that can display the same AR content without the need for a smartphone. So far, the best AR experiences offered via wearables are available via expensive and large devices such as Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Magic Leap One.

The pricing and design of these devices is not practical for mainstream consumer use, but what makes AR a location-independent and infinitely adaptable computing interface from a use case perspective? Indicates if it will be possible.

In addition to the mobile-first nature of AR, it provides virtual immersive and computing interactions without the separation represented by virtual reality (VR). This allows users to stay in one place and interact primarily through avatars rather than real people or places. As such, Metas, which occupies a leading position in VR space through Oculus Quest 2, is an important part of the Metaverse puzzle, but its ability to extend to the approximately 3 billion users currently using Facebook is the VR learning curve. And are hampered by user comfort issues.

Conversely, AR is something most mobile users are already familiar with through Snapchat, Pokmon Go, and, if not so much, smartphone apps like Instagram and TikTok. Dynamically moving that content from the palm of your hand to the user’s face is much easier than slipping most of the globe into a VR headset as part of your daily life, depending on the product design.

Beyond erasing selfies and moving the Metaverse everywhere

Snap has already provided a significant portion of Metaverse’s future Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg, as outlined in last month’s Connect presentation. Instagram reflects some of Snapchat’s AR capabilities by providing face conversion filters, but the latter platform is much more sophisticated.

The company’s smartphone app is seemingly simple because it also uses machine learning algorithms to provide face, body, object, and hand recognition. Used by indie game developers and major brands, these features facilitate interactive e-commerce, immersive marketing, and fitting before buying an experience.

Today, the company is porting much of the Snapchat AR experience, which is typically limited to smartphones, to the new wearable Spectacles. For the first time, the new dynamic show shows what a truly wearable commercial smartglass AR experience will look like.

The latest version of Spectacles is only available to the Snaps developer community and partners. This makes sense because the battery life of the device is still limited and there may be beta product issues that may not work well for the average consumer. Still, as Zuckerberg often mentions as part of the roadmap, the future of Snap’s Metaverse is happening now, not the next five or ten years.

Snap has a small window to influence big players before they move in

The rise of Snap as one of the few mainstream companies that are actually building the pillars of the Metaverse, rather than simply marketing its future, has rarely happened. In 2013, Zuckerberg tried to buy the company for $ 3 billion, but Snaps founder Evan Spiegel leveled off and chose to take advantage of the opportunity as an independent company. Since then, Snap has been released, stocks have risen steadily and are now worth $ 81 billion, but even in the face of direct competitors like TikTok, daily active users continue to exceed 300 million. I am.

But glasses haven’t been alone for a long time. Facebook is working on its own pair of AR smartglasses, now known as Project Aria, but with no release date. Similarly, Google acquired smart glasses maker North last year. This could indicate another attempt at an AR wearable that wasn’t tagged with the stigma of negative surveillance in previous Google Glass products. And Apple has long been rumored to be planning to add smart glasses to the wearable family of smartwatches and earphones. The latest rumors will be announced at this time next year.

Still, all of these potential futures of Big Tech are working, but Snap builds a developer platform and content marketplace, demonstrating the feasibility and use cases of AR as a current entertainment and commerce platform. I am.

