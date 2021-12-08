Can these high-tech methane detectors help the United States reach its climate?





To explain how high-tech aerial photography can help save the planet, research scientist Riley Duren gives a map of Los Angeles with pixelated blue and green clouds floating in several districts. I am referencing. The plume is similar to the precipitation on the Doppler radar map, but more submerged. It is methane, a gas that traps powerful heat and is leaking into the air. The red and yellow spots in the center of the cloud indicate the highest concentration of gas and the source of the gas, which is the pipeline of natural gas.

The map is part of a series of aerial surveys that also reveal methane leaks in Utah, New Mexico, and other parts of California. All of these were detected by his team’s aerial infrared cameras. Many of these leaks, according to Durene, are often overlooked by so-called bottom-up tracking (estimated based on counts of wellheads and other potential methane sources).

Duren operates Carbon Mapper, a non-profit organization that tracks methane and carbon emissions in partnership with NASA and other organizations. They are part of a wave of researchers stepping up to provide more accurate and transparent accounting for methane. This will be the key to achieving the climate goals agreed in Glasgow last month.

“There is a“ loose coalition ”of satellite, aircraft, and surface space measurements aimed at strengthening the traditional accounting system,” says Duren.

These legacy systems include Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) counts and self-reports by large oil and gas facilities. A study published by Science magazine found that both underestimated actual emissions by as much as 60%. The report estimates that these emissions will result in an annual loss of $ 2 billion.

David Lyon, senior scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and one of the authors of the report, states that one of the main causes of underestimation is the so-called “super emitter.” “These relatively rare but high emissions sources can make up the majority of emissions and are traditional. [tracking] Approaches often miss them, “says Lyon. These oversized sources are the result of leaks and malfunctions, but can also result from intentional combustion such as flaring and venting.

According to a Lyon study, US oil and gas companies emit more than 75 million metric tons of methane each year.

Durene states that many of the super emitters his team identified were low-production oil and gas wells. Many of them were exempt from EPA counts, which included only facilities above a certain production scale. (It will change under the proposed regulations.) According to Lyon, these so-called marginal wells are often poorly maintained. “They are very leaky,” he says. “And they are in the hundreds of thousands.”

Reducing methane emissions, the second most prevalent greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, is at the heart of Global Methane Pledge, an initiative signed by more than 100 governments in Glasgow last month. But in order to reduce these emissions by at least 30% by 2030, they need to know how much they are dealing with and who is responsible for them. That’s where Durene and other methane detectives come in.

By flying planes in oil and gas operations and capturing images of methane emissions using infrared cameras, Carbon Mapper captured super-emitter events in large oil and gas areas. According to Durene, the organization plans to launch its first satellite in 2023.

The Canadian company GHG Sat launched the first methane detection satellite in 2020 and the second satellite in January 2021. Ultra-sensitive sensors can be used to track even the slightest methane leaks from space. CEO Stephane Germain says he plans to launch eight more satellites by the end of 2022.

EDF announced plans to put the satellite MethaneSAT into orbit in October next year.

On the ground, laser-based systems are more accurate and accessible. In New Mexico, scientists have developed machine learning code. This code, in combination with a sensor, can use the direction of the wind to track methane emissions to their source.

The changes proposed by the Biden administration could generate more demand for these services. Last month, the EPA announced new methane regulations aimed at reducing emissions by 41 million tonnes by 2035. This will require the state to reduce emissions from its existing oil and gas operations. (The previous regulations (which were abolished by the Trump administration and revived by the Biden administration) only applied to the newly updated infrastructure.)

Daniel Zimmer, director of the Colorado State University’s Center for Methane Emissions Technology Assessment, said he hopes that new federal regulations will accelerate the testing and adoption of all types of methane tracking technologies. [tracking] A better solution than today. In fact, market research firm Grand View Research predicts that the global detection and repair market will grow to $ 26 billion by 2028.

According to Zimmerle, satellites are thrilled to reach a wide area, but tools ranging from stationary lasers to lidar sensing can help improve emission calculations. “There are so many solutions in the field,” he says. “Don’t expect a winner. Expect a portfolio. Different solutions work together to create a multi-layered approach.”

For Durene, the global methane pledge can be an exciting way to reduce methane emissions. But he says, more emphasis on tracking first would strengthen those commitments and allow pollutants and world leaders to recognize the actual extent of the problem. “The pledge is great,” says Durene. “They are needed, but not enough. You have to follow the actions, and you can’t do that without good data.”

Britany Robinson is a freelance journalist based in Portland, Oregon.

