Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Growth is Higher, Should You Dive?Google, Microsoft Flash Purchase Signal





Dow Jones futures rose slightly on Tuesday night, along with S & P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Previously, the stock market rebound continued to rise strongly in two consecutive sessions as the fear of Omicron variants diminished.

The Nasdaq and S & P 500 have made the highest profits since March as Apple stocks, Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google’s parent alphabet (GOOGL) led the way forward. Shares at Apple (AAPL), Tesla and Nvidia showed a larger percentage increase, while MSFT shares and Google provided entries.

It was a widespread advance far beyond the tech giants. The name of energy was one of the most powerful performers. Shipping companies were doing well. Retail, financial and housing-related plays remained strong.

Aggressive traders can choose to take several pilot positions, but stock market rally attempts have not yet been confirmed.

Overtime earnings

After closing, Tall Brothers (TOL) and SentinelOne (S) reported their earnings.

Tall Brothers earnings are steadily outperforming and are a positive sign for today’s major housing sector. TOL stocks rose 1% in expansion trading. Luxury builder stocks rose 0.55% to 71.24 on Tuesday, up slightly from the 67.43 handle buy point.

SentinelOne’s share price fell overnight, despite better-than-expected results and earnings outlook for the third quarter. S stocks surged 13% on Tuesday, while cybersecurity companies plummeted from their highs in early November.

Also lagging behind: Tech services company Epam Systems (EPAM) soared to join the S & P 500. EPAM stocks will break the trendline, above the 50-day moving average.

Shares of Tesla, Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA are on the IBD leaderboard. Google shares are in Swing Traders. Google, Epam Systems and Microsoft are long-term leaders in IBD. The shares of Nvidia and Tesla are in IBD50. The stock of GOOGL was also IBD Stock Of The Day.

The video embedded in this article described Tuesday’s positive market behavior and analyzed Silicon Motion (SIMO), Civitas (CIVI), and Google stocks.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Dow Jones futures exceeded fair value by 0.1%. S & P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%.

Keep in mind that nighttime action on Dow futures and elsewhere does not necessarily lead to actual trading at the next regular stock market session.

Join an IBD expert to analyze practical stocks at a stock market rally at IBD Live

Stock market rally attempt

The stock market rebound followed Monday’s rebound, with a stronger rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% on Tuesday’s stock market trading. The S & P 500 Index surged 2.1%. The Nasdaq Composite Index surged 3%. The small Russell 2000 increased by 2.3%.

Apple stocks rose 3.5% to a record high. Dow Jones Tech Titan extends from any buypoint. Nvidia’s share price surged 8% after rebounding just above the 10-week line on Monday. However, the share is now 16% above 10 weeks.

After surviving the 50-day line test on Monday, Tesla shares surged 4.2%. However, the EV giant is still below the 21st line and the possible trend line. The China Passenger Car Association will announce the sale and export of Tesla China on Wednesday morning, announcing the industry-wide EV and vehicle sales as a whole.

After rising 5% on Monday, crude oil futures rose 3.7% to $ 72.05 a barrel. The Treasury yield for 10 years rose 5 basis points to 1.48%. The Treasury yield for two years also rose 5 basis points to 0.69%, the highest since March 2020.

Among the best ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) rose 4.4% and the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunity ETF (BOUT) rose 2.8%. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) rose 3.8%. MSFT stock is a major IGV component. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETFs (SMHs) jumped 4.85%. NVDA shares are important shares held by SMH.

SPDR S & P Metals & Mining ETFs (XMEs) rose 2.2% and Global X US Infrastructure Development ETFs (PAVEs) rose 1.75%. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) rose 0.05%. SPDR S & P Homebuilders ETFs (XHBs) rose 1.3%. Energy Select SPDR ETFs (XLEs) rose 2.3% and Financial Select SPDR ETFs (XLFs) rose 1.8%.

Reflecting a more speculative storystock, ARK Innovation ETFs (ARKK) rose 5.4% and ARK Genomics ETFs (ARKG) rose 7.7%, both hitting lows in the last 52 weeks. Tesla is the number one stock in ARK Invest ETFs overall.

5 Best Chinese Stocks to See Now

Google stock

Google’s share price rose 1.9% to 2,945.39, recovering from the 50-day moving average, clearing the 21-day line and breaking the short trend line. A 50-day line bounce is a good time to buy a long-term leader.

GOOGL shares have also regained the old 2,925.17 flat-based buypoint. It’s unclear if investors should focus too much on that entry, but that’s a good sign.

Finally, Google stocks have a three-week tight pattern of 3,019.43 entries.

Microsoft stock

Microsoft’s share price rose 2.7% to 334.92, breaking a short downtrend and breaking the 21st line. It’s the day after rebounding from the 50-day / 10-week line. Investors were able to choose to take a position in MSFT shares as they were 3.3% above the 10-week line.

Stock market rally analysis

After a strong session on Monday, Nasdaq showed the highest rate of increase in nine months, surpassing the 50-day moving average and the 21-day line. So is the stock market revision finished? Not so fast. Historically, some of the best days on the market have been in the modified or bear market.

The stock market rally attempt at S & P500 and Nasdaq is still in its second day. It was the fourth day of the rally attempt at Dow Jones. The Dow price hike was strong enough for a follow-through date to confirm the new rally, but the New York Stock Exchange’s trading volume was down compared to Monday. Therefore, Tuesday was not a follow-through day for Dow Jones.

The volume of Nasdaq has also been reduced.

Still, it was a positive session. The winner easily outperformed the loser in the second consecutive session. Especially on the New York Stock Exchange, the new highs outweighed the new lows.

The S & P 500 broke the downtrend by regaining the 50-day line on Monday and then surpassing the 21-day line on Tuesday. The Dow Jones broke the trend line on the 50th. Russell 2000 has recovered to the 200-day line.

As the index suggests, the market has shown a broad base of profits.

Homebuilders continue to perform well. It may have helped that the Treasury yields haven’t risen much over the last 10 years. The energy continued to run. Sea shipping companies and truck companies performed well. Many chip and software names have made great strides, but many of those charts appear to be corrupted.

Small studies suggest that the Covid variant partially avoids the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, but investors are convinced that the Omicron variant is not a serious threat. .. It’s bullish for energy stocks. It’s good news for travel stocks, although it’s been mixed and closed after the rebound on Monday. If Omicron doesn’t hinder economic recovery, the Federal Reserve has suggested that it could accelerate bond tapering, perhaps during next week’s policy meeting.

Ultimately, the stock market is trying to do what it is trying to do.

Time the market with IBD’s ETF market strategy

What to do now

If you’ve added a bit of exposure in the last few sessions, you may be in those positions. However, be prepared to scale out immediately. There is a reason for IBD to look for follow-through dates to confirm new rally attempts. It’s not surprising to see stocks often rebound strongly for a day or two after the market has been sold.

Investors can start testing rally attempts. One argument to get ahead of names like Microsoft and Google stocks is that they are unlikely to plummet by 5%, 10% or more suddenly. There is no problem with the standing putt so far.

You want to see the real evidence of institutional support for a new rally before you make a great commitment. Investors will have many opportunities if stock market rebounds reach a follow-through day and last for weeks.

Read the big picture every day to keep your market direction in sync with major stocks and sectors.

Follow Ed Carson on Twitter at @IBD_ECarson for the latest stock market information and more.

