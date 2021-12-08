Breakthrough to open innovation





Image courtesy of Daniel Garcia /theispot.com

Mercedes-Benz AG produces more than 2 million passenger cars annually for the world market, which is in the midst of transformation. Automakers are meeting new demands for electrification and connectivity, new competitors are being created, and customers have new expectations, such as the desire for sustainable mobility. All of these trends drive the need to accelerate innovation in all aspects of the automotive industry.

In 2016, R & D and digital business managers at Mercedes headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, found that their efforts to work with startups were hampered by the company’s existing innovation process. These processes are over-focused on internal development and ready-to-implement solutions provided by companies that have established a supplier foundation, making them less suitable for uncertain collaboration with promising tech startups. I didn’t. The company needs an innovation path that can more effectively integrate startups early in the R & D process and significantly reduce the time required to identify, develop, test, and implement the most promising technologies and solutions. bottom.

In response, a new team within R & D has been formed to build a better bridge between the promising ideas of external start-ups and the innovation needs of Mercedes’ internal business units. The team co-founded Startup Autobahn in collaboration with academia and industry partners. It is called Open Corporate Accelerator (CA). Unlike traditional corporate accelerators, which are usually established by a single company for their own benefit, open CAs can welcome multiple sponsor companies and attract a broader array of more mature startups. Also known as a consortium accelerator, this model improves sponsor access to external innovations and enhances the overall competitiveness of the local ecosystem.

Startup Autoburn is run by the Plug and Play Tech Center on the ARENA 2036 Research Campus at the University of Stuttgart. Since its inception, it has attracted 30 large corporate sponsors (startup solution clients), including automotive OEMs and suppliers, IT, logistics, chemicals and other industries. This allowed Mercedes to act as a sponsor, select thousands of startups, run more than 150 pilot projects, and implement 17 innovative solutions.

For example, Mercedes has collaborated with a startup named What3Words to co-develop a voice-activated navigation system that guides users to the exact location by dividing the world into 57 billion 3-meter squares.

Denis Bettenmann is a Mercedes-Benz AG Startup Autobahn project manager and PhD. Candidate for the University of Stuttgart. Ferran Giones (@fgiones) is the Deputy Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Science at the University of Stuttgart. Alexander Brem (@alexanderbrem) is a donated professor of entrepreneurship in technology and digitization and director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Sciences at the University of Stuttgart. Philipp Gneiting is responsible for Mercedes-Benz AG’s Open Innovation and Startup Autoburn.

