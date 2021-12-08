



US Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat who is currently one of the loudest opponents of the antitrust bill targeting Big Tech, has a daughter who works for Google’s legal team.

It’s a dispute that is tightening legislation to regulate growing beasts in her Silicon Valley area, critics on both sides of the aisle say.

Lofgren is a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee responsible for overseeing Big Tech and antitrust issues. Meanwhile, her daughter Sheila Zoe Lofgren Collins is an in-house lawyer at Google.

“She has a great deal of power in delaying and even blocking the bill,” a person who knows the situation directly told On The Money. “She has been on the road to war for the past four months. She speaks openly about her ability to raise money and threatens Democrats about how important technology is to raising money.”

Lofgren is known to receive calls from Apple CEO Tim Cook, he adds. She is also seen as an important facilitator for Democrats trying to fill their financial resources with high-tech cash.

“It’s a problem,” said Jeff Howser, founder and director of the Revolving Door Project, a progressive group that looks at money in politics. “It’s definitely a conflict of interest, and if I were Lofgren, I would like to address my concerns by rejecting myself without playing a leadership role.”

Hauser claimed that Lofgren was “carrying water” for his daughter’s company.

Lofgren did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Google refused to comment or make Lofgren Collins available for comment.

The power of the House of Representatives is not limited to the judiciary. As chair of the California Democratic Parliamentary delegation, Lofgren has the authority to line up Democrats in the California House of Representatives. A California state legislature upholds antitrust law, but is afraid to vote against Lofgren, a source close to the issue told On The Money.

Lofgren easily admits that she is a “critic” of the bill cracking down on Big Tech. She claims that the bill “does more harm than good.”

Still, most DCs are optimistic that the law in question will pass.

“The six bills have a lot of momentum,” Garrett Ventry of Colorado’s former Chief of Staff, Republican Rep. Ken Buck, told On The Money.

He admits that Lofgren is a “power broker,” but states that the law “moves up, not down the mountain.”

A wide range of laws curb technology on a variety of issues. One of the main goals of the law is to stop “self-prioritizing” the content of the platform. For example, Amazon will not be able to promote its own content on its e-commerce platform. Other rules will crack down on the technology’s ability to make acquisitions.

The bill has bipartisan support at both chambers of commerce.

