



K-Pop is a global phenomenon, and new K-Pop fans join the fandom every day!

Given the popularity of K-Pop, it’s no wonder that K-Pop idols are one of the most searched people on Google.

Here are the top 30 most searched K-Pop idols on Google in 2021 based on Google Trends data.

30. Felix (Stray Kids)

Felix is ​​as handsome as talented, so it’s no wonder he starts with Google’s list of top 30 idols!

He and all Stray Kids had a great year and their Noeasy album delighted both old and new fans. Fans seem busy with Google Felix to find out more about him!

29. Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Taeyeon’s voice, visuals, and variety show appearances won her spot as the most Google idol in 2021!

Her single “Weekend” was a complete bup, and she also lent her voice to a beautiful duet with SHINee’s Taemin and Key on their mini-album. She also shows fans how interesting she is in variety shows such as Amazing Saturday and Petcage, and in a web series called Taeng Key Box with Keys. Fans didn’t want to miss this year’s Taeyeon moment!

28. Sana (TWICE)

Sana came to mind only once this year and seems to be in the search history.

TWICE had a great year with the release of the Taste of Love mini-album, Formula of Love: O + T = <3 albums, and the English single "The Feels". As always, their performances were full of great choreography and vocal performances, and Sana seemed to be quite eye-catching!

27. Momo (TWICE)

TWICE’s main dancers are also frequently searched this year!

Momo’s charisma, on-stage presence, and incredible dance skills seem to have prompted people to turn to Google to find out more about her.

26. Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Jackson Wang has been a huge success as a GOT7 and soloist, and fans seem to want to know more about him!

He released great songs this year, including “Drive You Home,” “Alone,” and “LMLY.” People seemed to be interested in the guy behind these jams!

25. DO (EXO)

DO’s talent was really shining this year!

He has released his debut mini-album, Empathy, which is full of great vocal moments. EXO also released a Don’t Fight the Feeling mini-album this year. It seems that fans definitely paid attention to DO this year!

24. Irene (red velvet)

Not only did Irene release a Red Velvet mini-album, but she also appeared in a movie this year!

Red Velvet has released a Queendom mini-album and fans were delighted with it. Irene also had the opportunity to show off her acting skills as a female leader in Double Patty. People seemed to be interested in Red Velvet’s leader and Double Patty’s gorgeous star!

23. Jaehyun (NCT)

Jaehyun made an outstanding performance on NCT 127!

They have released a sticker album and a repackaged version, Favorite. After hearing Jaehyun sing and rap, people seemed to be interested in Jaehyun. They took me to Google to find out more about Jaehyun!

22. Chanyeol (EXO)

People wanted to know more about Chanyeol this year!

In addition to the release of The Box, Chanyeol also appeared in the movie The Box. He joined the army in March and also appeared in military musicals. Chanyeol has definitely given Google fans many big reasons this year!

21. Baekhyun (EXO)

This year, Baekhyun was busy giving Google a lot of reasons!

He held his first solo concert in January and released Baekhyun, a Japanese mini-album that debuted shortly thereafter. Before he joined the army, he released his third Korean mini-album, Bambi. More and more people seemed to fall in love with his voice this year and put him on the list of the most Googled K-Pop idols in 2021!

20. TWICE

Tzuyu is talented, gorgeous and very valuable to Google.

She closed the top 20 most Google-searched idols in 2021. This shows how much influence she has had this year.

19. Susie

“Country’s First Love” Susie has a lot of love on Google!

Susie celebrated her 10th anniversary of her debut at a fan concert earlier this year. She also shot Wonderland, a movie that will be released this year but hasn’t been released yet. Fans seem to want to see more of Susie. Fans are looking to Google to keep posting about her activities.

18. Nancy (MOMOLAND)

It seems that fans are searching Google for Nancy this year.

MOMOLAND announced a collaboration with CHROMANCE earlier this year, and the fans were very popular! Fans are also patiently waiting for Nancy’s television series, Soulmate Project, to air. She will make her acting debut in a series aired in the Philippines.

17. Lucas (WayV)

WayV released a kickback mini-album this year, and fans seem to have paid attention to Lucas!

WayV also entertained fans with variety shows, WayVision 2, and a variety of other hilarious content released on the YouTube channel. Lucas must have caught the eye of quite a few people. It helped him get on the list of the most Google idols!

16. Kai (EXO)

Kai was busy promoting EXO and his latest solo mini-album, Peach’s.

Kai also received a lot of attention in his role as Gucci’s global brand ambassador, and he even had his own Kai x Gucci collection! Among his visual, vocal, dance skills and fashion icon status, there were many reasons for this year’s Google Kai.

15. G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

G-Dragon lives in the minds of K-Pop fans without rent!

Recently, he released the latest shoe collaboration with Nike, Quant 1. Given his talent as a musician and designer, G-Dragon has given fans many reasons to google him!

14. Hyunjin (Stray Kids)

Hyunjin seems to have gained quite a few new fans this year!

Stray Kids released the Noeasy album this year with great success. Hyunjin was also an artist of STUDIO CHOOM this October, and his performance was simply symbolic. From his top looks on Google’s list of the most idols, Hyunjin must have captivated many with his talent and visuals!

13. Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO)

Cha Eun Woo was very busy this year, and he gave his fans a lot of reasons for Google!

ASTRO has released an All Yours album and a Switch On mini album this year. In addition to releasing the music, Cha Eun Woo also appeared in the hit K-Drama True Beauty, which surprised both existing and new fans!

12. J-Hope (BTS)

2021 was a great year for BTS!

The group issued “Butter” and “Dance Permits” and they entertained ARMY at the show Run BTS! And BTS In the SOOP 2. They also visited New York as diplomats and took the lead at the 2021 American Music Awards. People who had a glimpse of J-Hope advertised by BTS seemed to want to know more about him!

11. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

This year, Jisoo has captured the hearts of many people!

Her long-awaited K-Drama Snowdrop will be released shortly, and she dropped Jaws earlier this year as she attended Paris Fashion Week as a Dior Ambassador. BLACKPINK held an online concert “The Show” again this year, and was excited to see Jisoo and others on stage. Fans of Jisoo seem to want to know more about her and are googled her to catch up with everything she is doing!

10. RM (BTS)

RM is spinning his head this year!

In addition to the speech he gave with the group at the UN General Assembly, he gave another speech at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. RM’s talent as a performer and speaker must have won the new ARMY and become Google’s 10th most K-Pop idol.

9. Ros (BLACKPINK)

2021 was a big year for Ross!

She made her solo debut with the single album R and shut down the 2021 Met Gala in a small black dress from Saint Laurent. She also gained new fans by appearing in the show, Sea of ​​Hope, where she provided viewers with a lot of great live performances.

8. Jin (BTS)

The world’s handsome gin has been googled many times this year!

He surprised fans with his talent and visuals all year round, and he asked the locals who he was on social media. Recently, Jin released a song called “Super Tuna”, showing new fans that he is as entertaining as handsome and talented.

7. IU

IU released the album “Lilac” and the digital single “Strawberry Moon” this year. Of course, it was a big hit, just like IU’s!

IU has gained new fans for years with her gorgeous voice, acting talent, and visuals. No wonder she is so high on the list of the most Google idols!

6. Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Jenny was definitely in the Google area this year!

She surprised fans with the latest dance break on her solo track “SOLO” at the show. She created headlines in collaboration with great magazine covers and iconic brands like Chanel.

Suga (BTS)

It seems that Suga has crossed the heads of many people this year!

Suga’s “Butter” rap surprised ARMY and gained many new fans throughout the year. Of course, many of those fans went to Google to learn more about BTS’s Lil Meow Meow!

4. Lisa (BLACKPINK)

This year the world definitely loved (and googled) Lisa!

She broke the world record with the release of her single album LALISA and surprised both old and new fans. Of course, with such a groundbreaking single debut, Lisa was googled by lots of people!

3. Jimin (BTS)

Jimin is widely regarded as “It Boy” and his high Google rankings firmly support this theory.

Since his debut, Jimin has surprised fans with his voice, dance skills and visuals. In 2021, more and more new fans seem to have found him and searched on Google.

2. Jungkook (BTS)

BTS’s golden McNae has swept Google!

It is widely believed that Jungkook is good at everything, and fans around the world have fallen into his voice, his charismatic stage presence, dance and other talents. People seem to want to know more about him on Google all year long!

1.V (BTS)

V was Google’s most searched K-Pop idol this year!

He is known for his soulful voice and inspiring stage presence, and his talent seems to have captured the hearts of many this year. At almost every award show he attends, he’s been visually talked about by the locals, so it’s no wonder people were googled him to find out more about him!

