How the tech department shapes the return to work (and why it resembles a duck bill)





The future of work is being redefined in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out how remote work is accelerating innovation and adoption and influencing five new trends.

Images: GettyImages / Kelvin Murray

Technology companies are alive and dead with the ability to develop and market innovation. Pandemics have brought serious challenges to all businesses, but tech professionals are far superior to many other companies, bending the lines of well-developed innovation and the way we work. It is transforming almost every aspect of the place.

In the first few months of the pandemic, the economy closed, opened, and closed again. A handful of tech giants have announced telecommuting, which has received a lot of attention. Others have quietly moved forward with flexible or hybrid work. After more than a year, these changes have become the norm for the entire industry and beyond, with many companies moving virtually entirely to remote operations, almost all expanding the ways and places where many employees work. doing.

And in the process, they have been actively redefining the future of work.

How high is the “duck invoice”?

To visualize the future of work after a pandemic, you can plot the time on the horizontal axis and the amount of virtual work on the vertical axis to map the changes to the graph. Starting from the point that represents the amount of virtual work before the pandemic, there is a sharp rise in the deployment of the stay-at-home order. The numbers eventually peak at the top of the curve, which becomes noticeable like a duck’s head.

As the stay-at-home order begins to subside, the amount of virtual work diminishes, and our curve is the horizon that forms the bill, moving the duck’s face down until it stabilizes.

Now, the operational question: what is the optimal amount of virtual work for your organization? What is your ideal duck bill?

In-house innovation

Not surprisingly, the technology business is at the forefront of the transition to virtual work. After all, from laptops and mobile devices to Wi-Fi, online chat, and video conferencing, we’re creating most of the technologies that enable remote work today. They tend to adopt technology solutions early on that focus on maximizing productivity through technology, and many employees have been working remotely for years, often between global teams. I did.

Set technology adoption to fast forward

The pandemic acted as a super-accelerator of innovation within the tech industry, but the industry as a whole accelerated the adoption of these innovations much faster than anyone thought. Telemedicine, online grocery orders, and video conferences have become mainstream in the coming months. Even decisively face-to-face activities were forced to virtualize. For example, a user acceptance test (UAT), which previously required an IT consultant to sit beside a member of a project team during the final stages of ERP implementation, suddenly had to be run remotely. Tests were often run by teams in different time zones with little or no degradation. Quality or productivity. And with the recognition that remote work actually improves employee productivity, the market for technologies that support remote work can grow.

Silver lining for both workers and businesses

In addition to selling and using technology to increase profitability, the new wisdom of remote work has cast many companies questioning long-standing assumptions about how to work best. Team building, onboarding, strategic sessions, and collaboration were all virtualized with similar or even better results. Days of business trips and meetings centered around face-to-face meetings have been replaced by days of one- or two-hour video conference sessions. These changes have reduced costs and increased flexibility for those who suddenly need to work from home while caring for their children and other family members.

This improved accessibility is one of the few silver linings in the last few years. The rise of telecommuting has opened up opportunities for workers in the United States and around the world to provide professional skills to new industries and businesses.

Business opportunities are just as attractive. As Deloitte colleague Stacy Janiak points out in a recent blog post, as talent competition intensifies, winners attract new hires and attract workers with a corporate culture based on transparency, flexibility and mutual trust. Become a person who can be maintained.Successful tech companies are using technology to expand their teams and resources far beyond traditional scope, “workers around the world [are] Leverage skills and expertise that were previously underutilized or may not have been accessible. It also replaces the belief that innovation requires accidental “collision in the hallway” with processes such as frequent 30-minute brainstorming sessions that elicit input. From a wide range of employees, with the potential for surprisingly innovative results.

Walk the story to embody employee values

As the younger generation joins the workforce, many raise the expectation that their work will undoubtedly align with the priorities of larger environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles that will shape the future of work. Technology-enabled remote work supports these trends in a variety of ways, including minimizing carbon dioxide emissions by reducing the need for commuting and air travel. Expand employment opportunities for caregivers, workers with disabilities, and those who live outside traditional technology hubs. Pave the way for input and collaboration for a wide range of employees.

Pursuing balance in a new way of working

Of course, not all tech companies respond to pandemics in the same way or see the future of their work. Many employees did not share the urgency, but some executives pushed them back to the office as soon as safety was confirmed. Is it due to generational differences, or is it the default reaction of executives that “this is the way it is always done”? Whatever the reason for the disconnect, companies navigating the future of work should use a pull strategy rather than a push to secure employee approval and balance the best for employees and the organization as a whole. It’s wise. We believe that recent learning and thoughtful decision-making reshapes previous assumptions about when, why, and how employees and teams work together, no matter what happens.

New trends and new questions

We’ve seen a lot of changes over the last two years, but the move to remote work hasn’t had much of an impact yet. These new trends raise some widespread questions.

A business trip with a purpose. Most organizations, especially young employees, are reassessing the need for business trips, especially when it comes to airplanes. As of the second quarter of 2021, less than one in five companies reached 25% of their 2019 quarterly travel spending. This raises the question: how important are face-to-face meetings and events? Common space. Many tech companies are doubling their shared office space. If an employee comes to the office, you’ll know why. A long collaborative table promotes a variety of interactions, collaborations and thoughts. Stacy Janiak explores in more detail why employers seeking post-pandemic growth should prioritize corporate culture. A blend of virtual and face-to-face work. In most tech businesses, hybrids beat the all-or-nothing model. Enterprises may host simultaneous face-to-face events in multiple locations, connect groups through video conferences, and follow up face-to-face breakout sessions. Virtual conference planner. To allow participants to interact with virtual presenters or participants, these professionals configure workspaces and event spaces to take full advantage of camera angles, lighting, audio feeds, and more. Zero trust security. Identity and access security gives organizations control over who can access what and where. To maximize security and trust, ensure equal access to both face-to-face and virtual interactions.

It’s clear that no one, including the tech sector, has completely returned to the pre-pandemic way of working, and 100% virtual scenarios are unlikely. In most cases, the percentage of remote work in each organization is similar to the Duckville Graph and settles at a level that reflects the needs of the enterprise and its employees. And no matter how high your particular duck’s bill is, the future of work is thoughtful, allowing companies to prioritize flexibility, adapt to ongoing changes, and meet the needs of a new generation of employees. Requests to make a choice.

This article was written by Paul Silverglate, Deloitte’s Vice Chairman and Leader of the US Technology Sector.

