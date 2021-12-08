Amazon Web Services outage affects Google, Spotify, airlines and banks





Amazon Web Services outages affect sites such as Google, Spotify, Venmo, etc.

Netflix, Disney +, and multiple online banks were also one of the locations on the Internet affected by the Amazon Web Services outage.

Staff Video, USA Today

Amazon’s cloud service network suffered a major outage on Tuesday, blocking access to many popular sites, the company said. This service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and businesses, including the Associated Press.

Approximately five hours after many companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the company said in a post on its AWS status page that it “mitigated” the underlying issue that caused the outage. .. Shortly thereafter, he reported that “many services have already recovered,” but said that other services are still working towards a full recovery.

He said the issue primarily affected Amazon Web Services in the eastern United States. The company does not disclose any additional details about the issue, other than noting that it also affected the ability to publish status updates.

Doug Madley, director of Internet analytics at network intelligence company Kentic, said the problem began in the morning on the east coast of the United States. A customer trying to book or change a trip on Delta had a problem connecting to the airline.

“Delta is working to quickly restore the functionality of the phone lines that AWS supports,” said spokesman Morgan Durrant. The airline apologized to the customer and advised them to use their website or mobile app instead.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it switched to West Coast servers after some airport-based systems were affected by the outage. Customers have reported outages to DownDetector, a popular clearinghouse for user outage reports, more than three hours after they started. Southwest spokesman Brian Parish said there was no major disruption to the flight.

Toyota spokesperson Scott Vazin said the company’s eastern US region for dealer services went down. The company has apps that handle dealer warranty claims and other services, of which more than 20 have been affected.

Also, according to DownDetector, people trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney + reported problems. The McDonald’s app was also down. However, American Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airlines were unaffected. Kentik found that among the major web-based services affected by the outage, traffic to Netflix was reduced by 26%.

Madley said he didn’t think the outage was malicious. He said the recent outage clusters at providers hosting major websites reflect how the networking industry has evolved.

“More and more of these outages are the result of automated and centralized management,” he said. “This will lead to outages that are difficult to avoid altogether due to operational complexity, but when they occur, they have a huge impact.”

Carl Malamud, a technician and public data access activist, said the outage was a big tech that made the Internet’s original design goal of having no central point of failure and being able to withstand large-scale disasters such as nuclear attacks.

“Collecting everything in one place, whether it’s Amazon’s cloud or Facebook’s monolith, violates that basic principle,” said the United States Security Exchange Commission, which developed the first radio station on the Internet and later became important. Malamud, who brought the database online, said. “When Facebook became the vehicle for a large disinformation campaign, I just saw it today because of Amazon’s failure.”

It was unclear how the outage was affecting or not affecting the federal government. A US cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency is working with Amazon in an email reply to a question “to understand the potential impact of this outage on federal agencies or other partners.” I said there is.

