AWS CTO Vogels on Cloud removes innovation constraints





A few years ago, AWS CTO Werner Vogels jokingly said that the new world of the cloud would remove computing constraints and fix the speed of light. In a keynote speech at the 2021 re: Invent conference, he said the task remained on his to-do list, but it could have been more imminent within reach.

Vogels reviewed some of his comments on innovation from the previous re: Invent conference to construct how past constraints hindered development and growth capabilities. Before the cloud, you had to make huge investments, buy hardware, or hire IT personnel. This had nothing to do with actually building the product.

He said what the cloud did was to take everything that was constrained by all the hardware parts and make them all programmable. Suddenly, all I had to do was click a button to access the capacity.

For example, data centers and other physical resources are now virtually programmable. According to Vogels, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) initially had a simple interface, and since then EC2 has been enthusiastic about developing instances (virtual servers in the cloud) to meet user demand. It has become.

Almost every day you asked us for another instance family, he said. I needed something optimized for storage. Computing optimization was needed. I needed a large memory instance that could run SAP HANA on.

He said the first instance was based on a limited hypervisor, and the need for massive investment and innovation in the data center to bring AWS to the customer’s hands on the next-generation computing platform. Predicted. At this year’s conference, Vogels announced a new Mac EC2 M1 instance. This improves efficiency. Apple claims that the M1 Mac instance has a 60% cost-benefit improvement over the platform it was using before.

Cloud evolution

The evolution of the cloud has removed some constraints on innovation and development, but he said there is still more that can be done from a digital and policy perspective. According to Vogels, there are many laws that are restrictions we must address. Whether there is a delay in bandwidth … or the law of land.

The latter is an easy problem to address by working with regulators to educate them about the level of security possible for data in the cloud compared to the cloud, its capabilities, and private data centers. Said.

The expanding potential of the cloud can reach beyond innovation on the ground. Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of observation satellite developer Capella Space, joined Vogels to talk about the opportunity for the cloud to open to process data transmitted from space.

Sensors from space have a really unique vantage point, Banazade said. They are necessary for us to have a connected world. He said organizations need constant global access to information in order to make decisions on a global scale. Because of this, Space is a missing link, Banazade said. He said Capella Space’s satellites can capture images and other surface changes on Earth with millimeter accuracy. It gives us credibility and visibility to our planet in all conditions. This is a basic requirement for real-time monitoring.

Banazadeh said he expects the Capellas satellite to accumulate more than 500 petabytes of data over the next few years and send it to computers on the ground. He said he needed to build his business in real time with low latency and low responsiveness, on a completely different foundation than previously attempted, in order to lay the foundation for integrating sensors with other sensors. Said. Capella needed distributed networks, full automation, real-time processing of data, and immediate scalability. Satellite developers chose AWS as a ground station service in 2020.

Vogels provided an overview of AWS-wide geographic cloud expansion and how enterprises can choose which region to use based on latency and cost to reach their customers. Its growing cloud footprint also helped Amazon expand its services.

According to Vogels, there are applications that we wouldn’t have been able to build without these areas near you. In 2006, 2009, and even 2013, Alexa wasn’t possible. Low latency is very important for Amazon’s voice-controlled virtual assistants, and regional availability of the cloud is even more important. He said that if there was no response from Alexa within a second, it wouldn’t feel like a natural conversation.

According to Vogels, there have been advances in Alexa’s hardware, GPUs, and machine learning capabilities, but there was still a need to reduce latency. AWS currently maintains 25 regions on seven continents, he said. There are nine more regions that we plan to bring online in the next two years.

