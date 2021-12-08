Quantum computing is a reality, not fiction. Here’s how the agency prepares-GCN





Quantum computing is a reality, not fiction.Here’s how the agency prepares By Brandon Shopp December 7, 2021

When President Joe Biden outlined his infrastructure spending plan, his administration invested $ 180 billion in R & D and future industries. One of the top five priorities outlined in the plan is quantum computing. This is the center for professionals to leap forward in high-tech innovation and put the United States in the best position as a technology leader.

Quantum computers allow researchers and scientists to store and process information faster than ever before, solving complex problems. Today’s computers cannot solve and integrate powerful insights into everything from meteorological patterns to the complexity of the human genome.

However, as quantum computing solves some problems, it also creates new problems. You need to optimize and manage your network, protect your system, and build a quantum-enabled data center. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

How can government IT leaders prepare for the era of quantum computing when the best minds of our country come together to build this high-performance infrastructure? Let’s take a closer look at the important areas that may require immediate attention.

Quantum security conundrum

Perhaps the most important area to rethink is cybersecurity, especially data encryption.

Current encryption methods work well because they take a very long time to be decrypted by a malicious attacker. However, mature quantum computers can reduce this time by orders of magnitude, leaving bare databases, email, and military communications to prying eyes. In other words, within a few years, everything encrypted today will be at risk.

The intelligence community is so concerned about threats that the U.S. National Security Center has recently taken risks from strategic competitors like China, which are developing quantum programs head-on for U.S. cyber defense. We have issued a fact sheet detailing how government agencies can mitigate. The impact of hostile use of quantum computers can have a devastating impact on the national security system and the nation, the report said.

Beyond these basic steps, encryption as a cybersecurity feature needs to evolve rapidly to keep critical data and assets secure in the quantum world.

Fortunately, top experts from around the world are working on it. For example, the Department of Energy and the University of Chicago have partnered to develop a secure quantum computing network infrastructure for researchers to use (although network to government agencies and industries that handle sensitive data. There are also plans to deploy it). In addition, the quantum Internet, which cannot be hacked nationwide, is imminent. This makes more secure communications mainstream.

This is not theoretical. It happens, and the institution should be prepared. They now have to think about how they can be quantum safe. For example, IT teams need to inventory data assets that require encryption. You also need to evaluate whether you need to apply the new encryption method to archived data that is protected by the old encryption algorithm.

Build a Quantum-Enabled Infrastructure

Today, the White House is not the first company to tackle the essentials of quantum computing. Bidens’ plans are based on already-enforced laws and initiatives, including the Quantum Network Infrastructure Act, which accelerates the innovation of infrastructure needed to unlock the full potential of technology.

What will your quantum-enabled infrastructure look like? In addition to R & D investment in computing components, large-scale technology implementations require more cooling, power, and transmission lines. For networks, does the quantum protocol run on existing fibers? How are signals amplified across campuses, cities, and states?

Its extremely difficult efforts require close coordination between federal agencies, standards bodies such as the US National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, educational institutions, and the industry.

IT monitoring and management is about to change dramatically

Quantum computing will also transform the future of IT infrastructure management.

Using supercomputers and predictive analytics, IT professionals can say goodbye to glitches and outages due to incorrect configuration changes (such as Facebook crashing for nearly six hours in October). Quantum Power allows you to quickly model the impact of configuration changes on your entire enterprise before deploying, eliminating human error and saving time.

Quantum technology can also be used to identify problems automatically and on a large scale before they develop into more serious problems. For example, powerful computers scan terabytes of logs for advanced analysis of infrastructure performance in ways never before possible.

However, the potential also comes with risks. How will government agencies extend the tools they use to monitor, manage, and maintain today’s systems to quantum-based infrastructure? Is it possible without losing some visibility? Researchers and government leaders need a game plan.

Science is here and institutions are better prepared

Quantum computing is no longer a science fiction novel. The reality of that science. Indeed, Congressional investment will continue to deepen government and industry-wide understanding of the unprecedented opportunities offered by this increased computing speed.

However, as the evolutionary path of quantum computing expands rapidly, many unknowns remain.

It takes trial and error to reach the point of large-scale production. Establishing a supply chain (infrastructure, network, security) for quantum computing is a daunting and extensive task. But we were here before. The last 25 years are a testament to the breakthroughs and limitations of technological advances that society can achieve. It can happen again. But in order for the United States to seize the opportunity ahead of its enemies, it must now begin laying the groundwork.

About the author

Brandon Shopp is Vice President of Product Strategy at SolarWinds.

