IPhone production reportedly stopped temporarily in the “Nightmare Before Christmas” scenario due to a shortage of parts.





As Apple’s important holiday shopping season continues, the company faces a new report from Nikkei Asia describing it as a “pre-Christmas nightmare.” According to the report, Apple is putting more pressure on its suppliers as the shortage of iPhones and iPads impacts lead times.

According to today’s report, Apple is about 20% below the iPhone 13 production target in September and October. In addition, Apple is reportedly forced to reduce its total production target for the iPhone 13 from its initial target of 95 million units to 85 million units.

But the shortage isn’t just affecting Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone 13 lineup. According to the report, production forecasts for older generation iPhones have also fallen by about 25% in the past few months. As a result, Apple is about 15 million below its goal of building a total of 230 million iPhones this year, the report said.

In fact, Nikkei says Apple actually stopped assembling iPhones and iPads during October’s serval day, but this hasn’t happened for more than a decade.

Due to supply chain constraints and power usage restrictions in China, iPhone and iPad assembly has been suspended for several days for the first time in more than a decade, sources familiar with the situation told Nikkei.

“It didn’t make sense to work overtime on holidays and pay extra wages to frontline workers because of the limited number of parts and tips,” a supply chain manager said to Nikkei Asia. “It never happened. The golden holidays in China in the past have always been the busiest times when all assemblers were preparing for production.”

The report also states that the shortfalls affecting iPhone, iPad, and Mac production are related to peripherals, including Texas Instruments power management chips and Nexperia transceivers, and Broadcom connectivity chips. ..

But despite the shortages and missed goals, Apple is still pressing partners to accelerate iPhone development in December and January. According to the report, Apple has instructed its suppliers to “restart production of iPhones in November, December and January.”

Today’s report from Nikkei comes after Apple warned its suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 is declining due to a shortage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/07/apple-iphone-production-shortages/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

