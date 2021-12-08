Ethiopian innovators are trying to find a purpose in the era of war Quartz Africa





Early 2020 was a hopeful time for Ethiopian start-ups. Venture capitalists are increasingly focusing on Ethiopian start-ups, which have been ranked higher in the World Bank’s 2019 Business Improvement Index Report. Just before the war began, more than a year ago, Ethiopia witnessed the rapid growth of companies launching a variety of digital services that dared to change the way traditional businesses do business.

But now that Ethiopia has been involved in a bloody year of civil war, the change in wind has brought a whole different picture to Ethiopia’s public discourse. Public opinion isn’t overlooked, but people use simple hashtags to talk about where they stand in the war. Even Ethiopian businessmen, entrepreneurs and innovators, who have remained largely silent about politics in modern history, are now part of public discourse.

The tech community has also found itself participating in a war that has deeply polarized domestic and foreign Ethiopians. To highlight some examples, one tech founder became the voice of a prominent pro-government on social media, and another technician found a way to provide humanitarian assistance while providing innovative solutions. .. It allegedly reveals a plot to disrupt the current Abby administration.

Ethiopia has been in a civil war with rebels in the northern region for more than a year, killing tens of thousands, evacuating 4 million and facing hundreds of thousands of famines. .. Amhara, one of the less affected areas of the war, said it would take 40 years to restore the area to its pre-war state.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, is at the forefront of the war. His fighting plea has been accepted by notable figures such as the Olympic gold medal. Ethiopian innovators also play a role and are involved in the best possible way.

Mass mobilization and campaigns to support the federal government have reached enthusiasm in the past few weeks after rebels from the northern region occupied the new town and advanced towards the capital before withdrawing.

War forced people to choose their side

Solomon Cassa, a TV personality, technical consultant and key figure in Ethiopia’s innovation ecosystem, is one such player actively involved in war-centric campaigns.

Solomon, who recently founded 1888EC, an innovative startup studio that aims to create disruptive innovators and changemakers in Ethiopia, is prominent in the voice of pro-Ethiopia on social media where both opposing parties try to dominate the story. I’m a supporter.

Solomon is now using a social media account with thousands of followers to raise awareness about pro-government campaigns and provide analysis of the latest hot issues regarding conflict.

Innovative humanitarian solution

Another technology company that has helped the cause during the war is Chapa Financial Technologies, which supports humanitarian causes. Fintech companies have developed eyezon, a funding platform that enables Ethiopians around the world to contribute to national objectives.

In its first campaign to help victims of conflict in Ethiopia, eyezon has been able to raise 153 million bulls ($ 3.1 million) since its launch a month ago.

Through a partnership with a local bank that has agreed to cover all costs of international remittances, 100% of the donations will be used for the purposes the supporter chooses to provide.

IZ * ONE is Chapas’ contribution to Ethiopia, and helping victims of conflict is one of the main priorities emphasized by the government, Nael Hailem Mariam, general manager of Chapa, who developed the platform for free. Says.

Nael told Quartz that he will soon add other sources of funding to the platform.

Founded last year, Chapa has obtained permission to launch an online payment system from the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) and is becoming one of the first companies to provide financial services outside of Ethiopian banks.

Others have noticed that they are on the wrong side of the law

However, not all political involvement is welcomed. This is the case with Eleni Gabre-Madhin, Chief Innovation Officer of the UNDPs Regional Africa Bureau.

Eleni, a very prominent figure in Ethiopia, was the founder and first CEO of the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange. She is also the founder of blueMoon, one of Ethiopia’s first incubation facilities.

Eleni first made the headline after being investigated in what she called her home in the capital to be ethnic profiling and harassment. But things changed a few days later when a video of Eleni attending a virtual meeting between a Western diplomat and a TPLF representative was leaked.

At a meeting where the issue of Abby’s resignation was discussed, Eleni raised the issue of provisional arrangements and armed plans in postwar Ethiopia to TPLF diplomats.

Many government supporters saw this as a plot to disrupt the current Abby administration. Eleni is now considered Paria by the same people who once regarded her as a hero. Eleni said her appearance at the conference was widely misrepresented and did not support the interim government, but the damage has already occurred.

There are no IFs and BUTs! Eleni crossed the red line, and never returned, Solomon wrote on his Twitter page.

Since the video leaked, Eleni has had her honorary doctorate revoked from a university in Ethiopia. She was dismissed from the position of Prime Minister’s independent economic adviser, but her close associates and former business partners distanced her from her and blamed her for her actions. Her startup incubator, blueMoon, has since been closed and is under investigation by the government.

Ethiopia’s technology department past, present, and future

Going back just a few years ago, Ethiopia’s economic outlook is a completely different story. When Abby came to power in 2018, he quickly tracked many reforms to address the many constraints that stagnated Ethiopia’s digital economy.

Poor network connectivity, high communication costs, limited regulations, and policy changes to address limited funding, coupled with the increased digital literacy brought about by advances in time, are an area unknown to Ethiopia and its innovators. Unleashed a lot.

Abiy, who has an IT background himself and was once the Minister of State for Science and Technology at the time, further supported this sector with a particular focus on technology and innovation.

Ethiopia’s digital economy was said to be on track. Ecosystem players said the policy environment is the best ever, while discussions about which companies will be the first Ethiopian unicorns were already underway among startups and entrepreneurs. rice field.

But now, war seems to distract the attention and resources of nations, and innovation seems to be postponed. There is a growing plea for people to join the cause and help them in the way they can.

But not everything has been self-defeating since the beginning of the war. Having won a bid to enter the Ethiopian telecommunications market at a price of $ 850 million, Safaricom Ethiopia is preparing for a commercial launch, despite some delays caused by the conflict.

Since its launch in May 2021, Telebirr, the country’s first mobile money by a non-financial institution, has traded more than 2 billion bulls ($ 41.6 million) and has approximately 11 million subscribers.

Ethiopia’s first startup law, which aims to provide customized support to startups and encourage entrepreneurship, will be enacted over a year or more. And in 2021, in the midst of a conflict, Ethiopian fintech companies alone raised more than $ 8.8 million, according to Addis Ababa-based digital media and research firm Shega.

Despite the uncertainties caused by the war and its economic blow, innovators are cautiously optimistic that post-war Ethiopia can still retain some of the profits it has made in the tech sector. Perhaps their loyalty to the government and the TPLF can be seen as believing in what Ethiopia is.

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief to see news and analysis of Africa’s business, technology and innovation in your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/africa/2099467/ethiopias-innovators-are-trying-to-find-purpose-in-a-time-of-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos