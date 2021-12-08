200 newspapers sue Google, Facebook to thin out ads





As first reported by Axios, a collection of about 200 newspapers is now suing Google and Facebook, claiming that tech giants have unfairly manipulated the advertising market in a way that directly damages their publications. I am.

The proceedings being filed by the unified front desk of lawyers and law firms have been filed on behalf of about 30 different companies. These companies, in turn, represent about 200 separate newspapers scattered across the country. (Axios recently published a complete list of related publications.) The proceedings were recently integrated into the New York State process.

Using a discussion very similar to that made in another antitrust lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General last year, legal volley is essentially a digital advertising market by Google and Facebook’s illegal practices. Is accused of monopolizing. They also try to recoup past damages to the newspaper, basically asking for payments commensurate with the money sucked out of the industry.

If the newspaper wins, Axios reports that they are entitled to a large amount of compensation through what is called triple damages, which pays a settlement of three times the proven damages.

These companies are more powerful than Standard Oil in their heyday, so Da Greynolds, managing partner of HD Media, one of the companies in the proceedings, said no one wanted to take on them first. Says. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Reynolds revealed: We felt that the political and legal climate was moving in our favor and ready to move on.

As you probably know, newspapers haven’t done so well these days, so such complaints aren’t all that surprising. According to a Pew Research survey last year, industry advertising revenue has fallen by 62% over the last decade, from $ 37.8 billion in 2008 to $ 14.3 billion in 2018. Meanwhile, newsroom employment has halved, but circulation has also shrunk in weekday newspapers. The total circulation in 2007 was over 50 million, but in 2018 it decreased to about 28 million.

Companies like Google, on the other hand, are killing mainly through advertising revenue. In 2020 alone, CNBC reports that the company’s parent company, Alphabet, earned $ 183 billion, more than 80% of which came from the advertising business.

Of course, Google doesn’t see a direct correlation between its success and the decline of journalism in the United States. When Gizmodo asked for comments, a Google spokesperson provided the following statement:

These claims are wrong. Online advertising space is crowded and competitive, ad tech fees are below industry averages, and publishers maintain most of the revenue they earn when using our products. We are one of the world’s leading financial backers of journalism and have provided billions of dollars to support quality journalism in the digital age.

It’s true that Google is spending a lot of money on journalism fellowships and other news-related initiatives, but it’s probably a small amount compared to newspaper advertising revenue in the pre-Google world.

Having worked personally for several years in a local newspaper, I can prove how difficult things are with your average publication. Whether or not these proceedings were successful, they are certainly paying attention to important issues. It’s how little money is in the journalism industry these days.

I asked Facebook for comment. I’ll update this story if I get a reply.

