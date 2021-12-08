China will soon lead US technology





In October, Central Intelligence Agency Secretary Bill Burns announced that the Central Intelligence Agency would establish two new major mission centers. One focuses on China and the other focuses on frontier technology. This action reflects his judgment that China is the most important geopolitical threat facing the 21st century, and that competition and a major place of competition between China and the United States is advanced technology. The question Americans should ask is whether China can win the technology competition.

A new report on the great technological competition from the Harvard Belfer Center answers: Yes. The report is not alarming, but nevertheless concludes that China has made such a tremendous leap that it is now a full-fledged competitor. China has the potential to soon become a world leader in the basic technologies of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, 5G wireless, quantum information science, biotechnology, and green energy in the 21st century. In some areas, it is already number one.

WSJ Opinion: Meeting with Eric Schmidt on AI and the Future of Humans

WSJ Opinion Join Paul Gigot and former Google Chairman to discuss the impact of technology on society online at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 14th. ETRegisterNow

Last year, China produced 50% of the world’s computers and mobile phones. The United States produced only 6%. China produces 70 solar panels for each solar panel produced in the United States, selling four times as many as electric vehicles, nine times as many 5G base stations, and five network speeds comparable to those in the United States. It is double.

Artificial intelligence China is ahead of the United States in key areas in advanced technology that is likely to have the greatest impact on the economy and security over the next decade. A Spring 2021 report from the National Security Commission on AI warned that China is ready to overtake the United States as the world leader in AI by 2030. Meanwhile, China plans to earn twice as many PhDs in science, technical engineering and mathematics as the United States by 2025. According to the Harvard report, China clearly outperforms the United States in practical AI applications such as facial recognition, voice recognition, and fintech.

The United States still holds the dominant position in the semiconductor industry, which has been around for nearly half a century. However, China will soon catch up with two key areas: semiconductor manufacturing and chip design. China’s semiconductor production has surpassed that of the Americas, with global production share rising from less than 1% in 1990 to 15% and US share declining from 37% to 12%.

At 5G, the Pentagon Defense Innovation Commission reports that China is on track to recreate the economic and military benefits that the United States has gained from being the world leader in 4G. China has installed 950,000 base stations in 100,000 in the Americas. By the end of last year, 150 million Chinese were using 5G mobile phones at an average speed of 300 megabits per second, but only 6 million Americans could access 5G at a speed of 60 megabits per second. I did. Americas 5G service providers focus on promoting features rather than building infrastructure.

The Chinese Communist Party did not keep its ambitions secret. China intends to become a world leader in technology that will shape decades ahead. The 2013 Economic Reform Plan emphasized innovation as a way to avoid the trap of being stuck as a middle-income country. The famous Made in China 2025 program aims to control the domestic production of 10 emerging technologies, including 5G, AI and electric vehicles.

China also plans to expand its leadership in robotics to maintain its position as a global manufacturing workshop. In May, Xi Jinping clarified the decision that innovation will become the main battlefield of the world’s competitive arena and competition for technological superiority will be more intense than ever. It is amazing how successful China is in achieving its ambitious technological goals.

In short, the United States continues to be a global leader in many important races, including aviation, medicine and nanotechnology, but China has emerged as a serious competitor. Fortunately, Americans are beginning to awaken to this reality. In June, the Senate passed innovation and competition law with bipartisan support and approved a $ 250 billion investment in science and technology over the next five years. Unfortunately, the law is stuck in the House of Representatives and faces an uncertain future as part of the annual Defense Bill.

Recent parliamentary spending proposals, such as the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $ 1.7 trillion social spending package, include investment in research and development in areas such as green technology and energy storage. These investments are in great demand, but to compete with China requires more attention and investment in strategic technology. If the United States cannot organize a national response similar to the mobilization that produced the technology that won World War II, China could soon dominate future technologies and the opportunities they create.

Allison, a government professor at Harvard University, is the author of “The Fate of War: Can America and China Escape the Saxidides Trap?” (2017). Schmidt was Google’s CEO in 2001-11, chairman of Google and its successor Alphabet Inc. in 2011-17, and co-author of The Age of AI: And Our Human Future (2021). ..

Main Street: If Joe Biden wants to beat Beijing, Milton Friedman certainly offers a more compelling model than just copying Xi Jinping’s government-led approach.Image: AP / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-will-soon-lead-the-us-in-tech-global-leader-semiconductors-5g-wireless-green-energy-11638915759 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos