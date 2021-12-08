Why Jessica Rosenwessel’s Confirmation is Good News for Technicians





On Tuesday, Jessica Rosenwessel became the first woman to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Senate confirmed her with 68-31 votes and made her the official chairman after serving as leader from January at the request of President Joe Biden.

Appointments are seen as good news by progressives, as the Commission was thwarted without a chair. However, the committee is still stuck with two Democrats and two Republicans. The Senate has not yet identified Gigi Sohn, a Democratic commissioner candidate. This is a move to give the Democratic Party a 3 to 2 majority.

As official chairman, Rosen Warsell will be able to better align its agency with the White House’s consumer support position. Biden has criticized the unidentified power of high-priced companies, including services under the jurisdiction of the FCC. Biden said in a July executive order that Americans “pay heavily for broadband, cable TV and other communications services.”

Prior to her appointment, Rosenwessel was the FCC Commissioner (since 2012) and has consistently produced a strong voice of democracy. “President Biden chose someone with a deep knowledge of the FCC and a great experience at the moment we needed tremendous leadership,” Senator Maria Cantwell said in a floor speech on Monday. I mentioned in.

Cantwell noted Congress’s recent decision to spend billions of dollars on upgrading and expanding a country’s broadband network, and the FCC’s responsibility to ensure that the funds are being used successfully. Biden’s Covid bailout package provides some money for broadband, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November includes another big chunk of $ 65 billion. Much of the broadband funding comes in the form of grants to states and cities that build contracts with broadband companies such as Comcast and AT & T. The Commission needs true leadership to ensure that broadband money serves its intended purpose. This means providing broadband to rural and poorly serviced communities at an affordable price.

Services in the technology industry are primarily delivered over broadband networks, so it is important that these delivery networks are fast, reliable and reach as many consumers as possible. The fair operation of these networks by broadband service providers is also very important to the technology industry. Broadband providers cannot, for example, force Netflix or YouTube to pay extra or slow down video streams. That is where network neutrality comes into play.

Rosen Warsell expressed his desire to revive the network neutrality rules that the FCC rolled back during the Trump era, led by President Agit Pai. A rule prohibiting Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from delaying or promoting the delivery of legitimate content over networks has reclassified broadband as a Title II service and is a utility company.

If Gigi Thorne is confirmed and Democrats make up the majority of the committee, Rosenwessel could have a good shot to restore network neutrality in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90704006/jessica-rosenworcel-fcc-chair-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos