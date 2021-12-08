Outbreak of Covid-19 Omicron: Infected Men Talk About Symptoms





world

December 7, 2021 08:03 PM 4 minutes read

The World Health Organization has urged people around the world not to panic as scientists around the world are working to learn about the Omicron variant of COVID.Video / AP / Getty

One of the first known cases of Omicron mutants in the United States talks about his symptoms and gives new hope that new strains may show the way out of our pandemic.

Anime fan and healthcare analyst Peter McGinn, 30, from Minnesota, believes he has signed a new variant at a competition for Japanese anime fans in New York.

More than 50,000 people gathered at the tournament from November 20th to 22nd, and McGin visited there in groups of 35 people. Fifteen of the group tested positive, but the number of people with Omicron is not yet known.

Peter McGinn was surprised to learn that he was one of the first known cases of Omicron in the United States. Photo / Facebook

McGin, who was fully vaccinated and even received a booster shot, said he was surprised to learn that he had signed a new variant.

“I felt completely safe with the people I was with, so it really didn’t go beyond my mind to think I had Covid,” he told ABC. “I was a little surprised.”

Anime fans called this virus “supervillain” and expressed it in cartoons.

“It seems to me the name of a villain. It’s a virus, so I think it matches this,” he told Star Tribune.

It was a friend’s positive test that prompted McGin to take the test when he returned to Minnesota.

After that, the PCR test returned a positive result.

“I wasn’t really sick, so it threw me into the loop,” he said.

Related article McGinn said he did not suffer from severe symptoms. Photo / Facebook

His only symptoms were a runny nose and a small cough-and further testing revealed the presence of the Omicron strain in his system.

McGin told Star Tribune that he believed his highly vaccinated status protected him.

“In my opinion, they work absolutely because they reduce the number of people in the hospital,” he said.

“You may still get Covid, but it reduces symptoms based on my experience.”

McGin said his protracted symptoms were curiosity about how new strains affect other strains.

“I was honestly fine all the time,” he said. “I’m more interested in seeing the results, as if more people get this and their reaction to it.”

Spread fast

The new variant rapidly moved South Africa from low infection rates to more than 16,000 cases per day on weekends, from an average of less than 200 new cases per day in mid-November.

According to experts, Omicron accounts for more than 90 percent of new cases in Gauteng, the epicenter of the new wave. New variants are spreading rapidly and gaining control in eight other states in South Africa.

“The virus is spreading very quickly,” said Willem Hanecom, director of the African Institute of Health. “Looking at the slope of this wave we are in now, it is much steeper than the first three waves South Africa experienced. This is a virus that spreads rapidly and is therefore highly contagious. Indicates that there is a possibility. “”

However, Hanecom, co-chair of the Covid-19 Variant Research Consortium in South Africa, said that when Omicron emerged, South Africa had a very low number of Delta cases, “I don’t think we can say that.” rice field.

Scientists say it’s unclear if Omicron will behave like South Africa in other countries. Lemieux said he already has some tips on how it works. In places like the United Kingdom, where many genomic sequencings are done, “it seems to indicate an exponential increase in omicrons over deltas,” he said.

In the United States, as in other parts of the world, “there is still a lot of uncertainty,” he said.

“But when we put together the initial data, a consistent situation emerges. Omicron is already here and, based on what was observed in South Africa, could become the dominant strain in the coming weeks and months. There is a possibility. The number of cases may increase rapidly. “

-Additional reports, Associated Press

