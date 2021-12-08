Google Pixel Launcher takes advantage of the nifty screenshot search feature





Like all the best, it’s only pixels

Not long ago, the concept of the Android launcher was very simple. On the home screen, you can launch the app quickly or add some widgets to see the information at a glance. Today, we expect more from the launcher, including the Google Discover pane and prominent search capabilities. The Pixel Launcher is probably the best example of the latest launcher. Thanks to the new update, you can now search for screenshots on your smartphone without having to open another app.

This feature was first reported by Google News on Telegram Channel. This channel shared a video showing how screenshots would look in the launcher’s search feature. This is an extension of the device search feature that Google has revived on Android 12. In this case, it’s an integration with the Google Photos app. You can also search for the term “screenshot” and press and hold the app’s icon and the user, or one of them, to quickly share them through other apps.

Accessing screenshots used to be less complicated (just pull up your favorite gallery app to find the screenshots folder), but this is definitely a faster way.

If you haven’t noticed yet, you need to make it clear that this is for Pixel only. This is for Pixel Launcher only at this time. Whether it’s an OEM launcher or a third-party product like Nova Launcher, similar functionality may soon be applied to other launchers.

According to original reports, this feature is currently being rolled out, but mileage may vary, as literally with all Google rollouts. If you don’t see it on your device, make sure your app is completely up-to-date and your Pixel is running the latest OS updates.

