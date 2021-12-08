NMTech Creates Three Companies To Sell New Inventions





(TNS) New Mexico’s oil and gas industry will use a new low-cost filtration system developed by the New Mexico Mining Technology Institute in Socorro to quickly purify dirty “produced” water. I can.

The university recently launched a new company, Socorro Membrane Technologies, to fully develop and sell filtration systems in collaboration with Farmington-based engineering and manufacturing company Process Equipment & Service Co. (PESCO).

Partners are planning to build a small industrial facility in Sokoro to start production of filtration units, and the first pilot project will start in San Juan County by the end of the year, NMTech’s new venture. Said Peter Anselmo, director of the.

“We are now preparing to move the facility forward,” Anselmo told the journal. “It starts with producing 20 or 25 filtration modules a month and then scales up. It all stays in Sokoro and produces 10 to 12 high-paying manufacturing jobs to get started.”

Socorro Membrane Technologies is one of three companies recently established by NMTech to bring new university technologies to market. The other two are the new motion-powered wearable sensors that eliminate the need for batteries, as well as the common eco-friendly NMTech biology researchers already use in hundreds of commercial products. We will commercialize a new powerful disinfectant invented with materials.

More university technologies are in the pipeline as potential candidates for the lab-to-market transition, reflecting the collaborative efforts of the last seven years to build a lively technology transfer program on campus.

Legacy building

NM Tech is already well-known for its past achievements, including the now globally recognized “nicotine patch” created by local researcher Frank Etscorn, who earned tens of millions of dollars at the university.

Recently, Albuquerque-based cybersecurity company RiskSense, launched with technology developed by NM Tech in 2006, was acquired by Utah-based information technology giant Ivanti at a private price. ..

However, until 2014, when the university launched a leadership center in technology commercialization, NMTech was commercializing selected technologies only on a case-by-case basis. It now manages a comprehensive and collective approach to technology transfer, including entrepreneurship training and support for faculty and students through innovation and commercialization offices that replaced the Leadership Center in 2018. doing.

Universities offer potentially marketable innovations in collaboration with scholars in the early stages of research, while providing courses and hands-on experience for students to acquire the knowledge and skills to bring technology to market. Identify, patent, and create a business strategy to commercialize it.

NM Tech now has Myrriah Chavez Tomar, the emperor of new technology transfer. The emperor was hired by the university in September as an executive director of the Office of Innovation.

Tomar is a biochemist and a longtime veteran of public and private efforts to promote the commercial development of science and technology innovation. She previously engaged in technology transfer at Rice University in Texas and has led the Department of Science and Technology of the State Department of Economic Development for the past three years, providing a wide range of industry knowledge and broad state and national connections.

“Working with the state has pulsated me in understanding everything that is happening in New Mexico with respect to science and technology start-ups and existing businesses, and their needs and the programs available to support them. “Tomar told the journal. “I have the background and network to connect universities and keep NMTech an entrepreneurial institution.”

Strengthening technology transfer

Instilling entrepreneurship in the foundation of the university is a top-down, supported mission. It is enshrined in the brand logo “STEM”. In 2019, the university registered the acronyms for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as STEM plays by squared the “E” for both “engineering” and “entrepreneurship.”

The university’s annual Inventor and Entrepreneurship Workshop, launched in 2016, also helped transfer technology.

The two-day educational conference offers a wide range of networking opportunities, presentations, panel discussions, and pitch contests for local innovators. It connects investors, veteran entrepreneurs, start-up professionals, faculty and students across the state.

It also includes prominent leaders from California, New York and elsewhere over the past few years. This is due to the recruitment efforts of Silicon Valley veteran venture investor and entrepreneur Larry Udell, who helped expand NMTech’s commercialization program. As an assistant teacher since 2014.

Last year, a pandemic closed the meeting. However, in October of this year, it was re-introduced as a hybrid event with direct participation of state leaders and online participation of out-of-state participants. This time around, it was shortened to a one-day event, with about 180 to 90 people attending over the past few years, Udell said. However, participants from around New Mexico reflect the state’s rapidly maturing ecosystem, with local leaders working together to build a state-wide startup economy. And it is now helping NMTech.

“The startup economy in New Mexico is still in its infancy, but due to its abundant resources and institutions, it is beginning to collapse and wave,” Udell told the journal. “They all work together and work together under one umbrella. That’s a big advantage.”

Building partnerships

In fact, NM Tech has sought local partnerships to advance newly established start-ups, such as Farmington’s PESCO, to help build Socorro Membrane Technologies.

PESCO has helped researchers scale up their industrial filtration systems, said new venture director Anselmo. The University’s Oil Recovery Research Center built the technology, but it required PESCO’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities to turn the original test tube-sized filtration unit into an industrial-sized module.

“PESCO can incorporate them into canisters that are 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter and can filter up to 1,500 gallons of water per day,” said Anselmo. “Our researchers have entered a whole new area of ​​learning what it takes to actually incorporate lab technology into marketable products.”

The PESCO partnership will allow NMTech to maintain its future filtration plant in Socorro.

“It’s a compelling technology,” said Anselmo. “I refused to invest in ventures because I don’t want to leave the state. I want to keep everything here.”

COVID preventive spray

The university’s newly developed disinfection technology is being marketed through a joint venture with Albuquerque real estate tycoon Paul Silberman. Paul Silberman co-owns Geltomore Partners LLC with his sons. About four years ago, Silberman began investing Gertomore’s profits in a local startup.

“We want to help local businesses grow by reinvesting in the real estate business,” Silberman told the journal. “We have our own small fish farm here, grow small fish into sustainable big fish, create employment and wealth, and remain in New Mexico.”

Silberman and NMTech completed a joint venture at the Inventors and Entrepreneurs Workshop in October, establishing MycoDelens as a new company to sell NMTech’s disinfectants.

Biotechnology researchers Snezna Rogelj and Danielle Turner have created the technology by mixing common ingredients from commercial products to create new materials that have proven to be highly effective against coronavirus. bottom.

“The material is already in hundreds of available products,” Rogelj told the journal. “The secret sauce is to combine the ingredients in the right way.”

The university has already licensed it to Parnell Pharmaceuticals, which is currently selling it as a prophylactic nasal spray in Europe.

“People infect through the nose and spread the virus through the mouth,” Rogelj said. “It intercepts the virus and destroys it before it infects the cells. In vitro studies have shown it to be 99.9% effective.”

Approved for sale only in Europe. However, MycoDelens is not navigating the long approval process for human application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but rather as a disinfectant at airports, hospitals, schools, and other locations, by the FDA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Ask for approval.

Sensor system

Meanwhile, the university’s self-powered wearable sensor system will be sold through ND Health Sensing. RDHealthSensing is the third company recently founded by NM Tech Research Park Corp., which has established all three new NM Tech startups as university subsidiaries under State Research. Park law. After its establishment, the university is looking for a joint venture to move the company forward, Anselmo said.

NASA initially developed a motion-launching technology to detect drone damage. Researchers at NM Tech started with the soles of shoes for diabetics to monitor their feet for medical problems and migrated it for use with wearable sensors.

The university is also planning to develop garment textiles for garments to monitor athletes who are currently collecting training performance data using battery-powered sensors.

“Our garment technology will empower itself,” Anselmo said. “You don’t have to plug it in. Just put it on and your movements will be powerful.”

