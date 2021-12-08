Users are spending $ 133 billion on mobile apps in 2021





The mobile app market is growing year by year, and the number makes this clear. According to a survey of new sensor towers released on Tuesday, users spent $ 133 billion on apps in 2021, which is 20% more than in 2020. Interestingly, Apple’s App Store continues to generate more revenue than Google Play.

The Sensor Tower survey (via TechCrunch) contains data from both the App Store and Google Play. Overall, Apple’s App Store alone accounted for $ 85.1 billion in this market, a year-on-year growth of 17.7%. While Android dominates market share, users spend less on the Google Play store than on the App Store. During the year, Google Play recorded revenue of $ 47.9 billion.

After a surge in adoption and spending on both mobile and non-gaming apps in 2020, market trends began to normalize in 2021. This is because global personal consumption for in-app purchases, premium apps and subscriptions across the App Store is projected to reach approximately $ 133 billion. According to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data, Google Play. This represents a year-on-year growth of 19.7% from $ 111.1 billion in 2020, largely reflecting the 21% year-on-year growth in consumer spending experienced in 2019.

Studies show that this growth is due to market normalization affected by COVID-19 last year, and it is reasonable to imagine that 2022 will give even better results.

Not surprisingly, TikTok is the top revenue app of the year as the video platform reached $ 3 billion in revenue in June. Other apps that drove the mobile app market in 2021 were YouTube, Tinder, and Disney +. Apps such as Tencent Video, iQIYI, Piccoma, QQ Music and Youku are also one of the most profitable apps on Apple’s App Store.

When it comes to downloads, TikTok remains number one on the list. However, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Zoom are just behind it.

The sensor tower also publishes a ranking dedicated to the game. On the App Store alone, gamers are expected to spend $ 52.3 billion by the end of the year. On iOS, the most downloaded game in 2021 was PUBG Mobile, but Honor of Kings led the revenue generation for the year.

For more information on the survey, please visit the Sensor Tower website.

