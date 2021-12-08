U.S. supercomputers supporting renewable energy innovations in 2023





The National Institute of Renewable Energy (NREL) in the Energy Division has acquired a powerful new supercomputer to support huge data-intensive workloads and necessary research and development, and the country has adapted to the clean energy of the future. We will help you prepare for your needs.

Expected to run at around 44 petaflops, the new machine named Kestrel boasts more than five times the potential for performance over NREL’s existing systems.

Based on the recently published top500 list, Kestrel is expected to be one of the top 10 computers in the United States when fully deployed.

The high-performance computing systems of the previous generation labs, Peregrine and Eagle, are named after the birds. Sticking to that theme, the name of the common kestrel comes from the name of the American falcon. When fully built, perhaps in 2023, the supercomputer will be hosted at the NRELs Energy Systems Integration Facility data center in Golden, Colorado.

Munch explained that the value of the funds in the contract cannot be shared. Kestrel procurement is a publicly available solicitation through SAM.gov, and subcontracting contracts have been awarded as a firm fixed price for system design, construction, delivery, and ongoing maintenance.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a divisional contractor used to manufacture Kestrel built using the HPE CrayEX Next Generation Supercomputing Platform. Among other components, the system includes an Intel processor and Nvidia graphics processing unit to accelerate artificial intelligence applications.

Munch says that the impact of NREL’s advanced computing is energy efficiency and renewable energy throughout the office, including material discovery, process modeling, fluid dynamics, resource mapping, and analysis of large systems with real-time optimization. Said that it covers a common theme of.

Ultimately, Kestrel will enable new advanced modeling, simulation, AI, and analytical capabilities in these areas, driving research across the lab portfolio.

For example, NREL staff are leading a variety of AI research. Some are motivated by self-driving car applications and systems for machine-guided reverse design. According to Munch, the accelerated capabilities of the Kestrels GPU enable new directions for AI research for energy innovation.

NREL also hosts advanced research on integrated energy system platforms. Considered ARIES for short, this tool is understood by federal government experts to understand the impact and hundreds of electric vehicles, renewables, hydrogen, energy storage, grid interactive and efficient buildings connected daily to the grid. Helps to get the most value out of millions of new devices.

High Performance Computing and the new Kestrel Computer expand ARIES research capabilities by enabling a wide range of modeling and simulation tools for distributed generation, transmission, distribution, capacity expansion, power flow dynamics, and grid load prediction. To do. Modeling, Munch said.

In addition, the lab is conducting various jurisdiction planning studies, and program managers say they are tackling the challenge of merging the many clean energy technologies currently available to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. ..

Analyzing these jurisdictions for clean electricity in most populations, she says, requires new computing capabilities to extend these approaches to state, region, and country levels. .. Reaching the Net Zero Economy requires more robust analytics that rigorously handle modeling of cyber, climate resilience, environmental justice, and the economy as a whole. All of these require exponentially increasing computational strength and the amount of data to analyze.

