Ban the acquisition of Big Tech: a cure worse than illness?





Some policy makers have come to believe that large tech companies buy startups with the single goal of killing potential competitors before they grow. This concept, which was quickly revealed, threatens to weave that path into EU regulation and has a profound impact on the outlook for the EU’s fledgling technology scene.

Last week, the startup community gathered in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, to compete with potential buyers. The event showcases the rude and healthy European tech scene, raising $ 100 billion so far this year and more than doubling the 2020 figure. Regulating so-called killer acquisitions was the last thing in the minds of the participants. What are they most worried about? According to Atomico’s recent report, employment, stock options and tax regulations.

However, some politicians continue to prioritize targeting Big Tech. The potential for last-minute amendments to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) will effectively introduce a total ban on digital gatekeepers acquiring European companies. But the acquisition of the killer, a concept that has emerged from the pharmaceutical market, is, at best, a phantom threat to the tech sector.

It reminds us that the majority of startups fail. This is normal. The acquisition of an innovative start-up is an exit opportunity for both investors and founders. Knowing that this type of exit opportunity allows a founder, engineer, or programmer with specific skills to join or join a new company at no cost of failure, as they are more likely to be hired if they fail. Means that you are through an acquisition (sometimes called an acquisition) at a large company.

Treating all such exits as killer acquisitions will exclude key tech investors from the time-sensitive sales process. As any economist knows, removing the largest bidder in an auction will result in a much lower price. Their presence means that European start-ups will get more investment. These potential acquisitions promote competition and innovation, rather than reduce competition, as the potential for withdrawal from acquisitions creates investment incentives and lowers the cost of capital for new entrants.

As technology industry analyst Benedict Evans recently pointed out, most of the acquisitions in Silicon Valley represent the recycling of talent and capital from ideas that didn’t reach new ideas for any company. Silicon Valley is a machine for performing experiments, and most experiments do not work. This is part of the meaning of the experiment.

Moreover, when entrepreneurs sell their ventures, they instill more start-ups and more innovation in the market. Facebook, YouTube, Yelp, LinkedIn, Tesla, SpaceX, Yammer, Friendster and Zynga were founded by those who built their first fortune when eBay acquired Paypal in 2002. A similar story arose from the sale of European success stories such as Skype and Mojang.

And it all mentions nothing about the scale and resources that start-ups can get from joining large tech companies, and the innovations reach more customers, faster and at lower cost. Helps you reach at.

Before heading to the unknown, EU legislators need to carefully assess the unintended consequences of such rules on EU digital ambitions. Margrethe Vestager, vice president of digital and competition for the European Commission and a history of wanting to strengthen monitoring of technology mergers, said of the killer acquisition. [they] What should be banned [merger] The remedy works in the digital market.

A total ban does not close the technical gap between Europe and other countries and can exacerbate the situation when the EU startup scene is actually starting to make noise.

