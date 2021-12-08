App store recorded $ 133 billion in consumer spending in 2021 and 143.6 billion new app installs – TechCrunch





The app economy will set a new record again in 2021. According to a 2021 global app ecosystem review by Sensor Tower released today, the number of first-time app installs has increased to 143.6 billion annually, 0.5 percentage points higher than in 2020. However, personal consumption of apps increased 19.7% year-on-year to reach $ 133 billion. This includes spending on in-app purchases, premium apps, and subscriptions on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, but excludes third-party app stores like China.

According to Sensor Tower, this growth is almost in line with the growth seen in 2020, when consumer spending increased 21% to $ 111.1 billion.

Of course, in 2020, the world will be directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will force consumers to work from home, shop online, effectively connect with friends, and stream. It’s worth noting that this year’s growth continued as well, as was working on it. Participate in more entertainment content and online classes, among other behavioral changes. These changes were seen in terms of consumer app usage and spending in 2020. Global app revenue surged to $ 50 billion in the first half of 2020, partly due to how the pandemic affected the world of mobile apps. time.

The changes in consumer spending resulting from these pandemics lasted longer than the COVID-19 government blockade seen in 2020, and there were some early signs that they would continue to influence mobile trends in 2021. In the United States, for example, personal spending on iPhone apps averaged $ 180 in 2021, up from $ 136 last year, the company said. It is said that the final price was $ 165. In addition, personal consumption in the first half of 2021 has already set a new record of $ 64.9 billion worldwide.

Today, Sensor Tower reports that the record $ 133 billion in global spending includes App Store spending of $ 85.1 billion, up 17.7% year-on-year from $ 72.3 billion in 2020. In addition, Google Play consumer spending was $ 47.9 billion, which was $ 38.8 billion in 2020. The App Store continues to outperform Google Play, and revenue is about 1.8 times higher than the previous year.

Other than games, the app that earned the most global revenue in 2021 was TikTok, which includes the corresponding Douyin from China. Together, various iterations of ByteDance’s short video app will exceed $ 2 billion in revenue in the first 11 months of 2021 and will reach $ 2.3 billion by the end of the year. That would add up to $ 3.8 billion in its lifetime.

The app also surpassed the App Store charts in terms of global spending, but on Google Play, TikTok was just the fourth app for personal consumption. Google’s own Google One subscription was number one. By the end of this year, Google One’s personal consumption will reach $ 1 billion, up 123% from $ 448.5 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, global app downloads are starting to peak. Overall, this number increased 0.5% year-on-year from 142.9 billion in 2020 to 143.6 billion, primarily due to the increase in Android app downloads on Google Play. The number of installations there increased 2.6% year-on-year to 111.3 billion from 108.5 billion in 2020.

However, Apple’s App Store has seen fewer new app installs. Sensor Tower estimates that this year’s downloads will drop 6.1% from 34.4 billion in 2020 to 32.3 billion.

TikTok remained the most downloaded app with 745.9 million global installs, despite a decrease from the 980.7 million installs seen in 2020. Worth it. On Google Play, Facebook surpasses the chart with 5.9 million installs, demonstrating the ability of social networking apps to gain traction in many more popular emerging markets. However, in both app stores, Facebook confirmed 624.9 million installations in 2021, down 12% year-on-year from 707.8 million in 2020.

Mobile games continue to account for the majority of global app revenue as ever. By 2021, mobile game spending will reach $ 89.6 billion across the App Store and Google Play, up 12.6% year-on-year from $ 79.6 billion in 2020.

However, the ongoing trend is that the overall pie game slices are shrinking. In 2019, games accounted for 74.1% of all app spending, but by 2020 it fell to 71.7%. This year it has fallen again, accounting for only 67.4% of total in-app spending. This change is due to the rise of non-gaming subscription-based apps, especially this year due to the growth of streaming and entertainment apps that have benefited from pandemics.

In the App Store, games will account for $ 52.3 billion in personal consumption this year, up 9.9% from 2020. The iOS gaming market, led by Tencent’s Honor of Kings, generated $ 2.9 billion on iOS, an increase of 16% from $ 2.5 billion. I saw it last year.

The best-selling title on Google Play is again MoonActive’s Coin Master, up 13% year-over-year to nearly $ 921 million. Overall, Google Play games will generate $ 37.3 billion in global spending, up 16.6% year-on-year from $ 32 billion in 2020.

Game installs, like other mobile app installs, fell year-over-year in the App Store, from 101 billion in 2020 to 8.6 billion this year. PUBG Mobile, including the Chinese version of Game of Peace, received the most downloads (47.5 million). On Google Play, game installs increased 1.3% from 46.1 billion last year to 46.7 billion this year, with Garena Free Fire getting the most downloads (218.8 million).

After the extraordinary surge in activity in 2020, this year’s trends have normalized to some extent. But other trends remain the same. For example, download less consumer spending due to games, how Android continues to outperform iOS, etc., but no revenue.

