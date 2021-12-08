CDT lists two key roles in the enterprise technology office





The California Institute of Technology (CDT) announced on Tuesday that two executives have been appointed to a new leadership role in CDT's Enterprise Technology Office.

Jeff Barrett is responsible for the new transformation and digital stabilization of the Office of Enterprise Technology (OET), from platforms and technologies such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and open data, to development and operational engineering to planning. We provide services. Product management for software engineering.

Jeff Barrett

From January 2020 to September 2021, Barrett worked as a digital services expert for US digital services in the presidential government. In a news release, CDT worked with major federal agencies such as Veterans, Department of Health and Human Resources, Human Resources and Homeland Security on projects ranging from crisis response to digital modernization to strategic planning.

Barrett’s roots are in the private sector, where he worked for a technology company in the Bay Area for 17 years and as Chief Technology Officer for Stitch Fix for 4 years, leading product management, design, engineering and IT organizations. He has also been a startup advisor for several companies in recent years.

Barrett, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology, took up a new position on November 29th.

Gregory Fair

CDT also announced that Gregory Fair has begun his new role on December 1st as the State’s Digital ID Chief, also at OET. Fair joined the state from Google and recently worked in a corporate privacy and data protection office. While at Google, Fair led several data and privacy initiatives, including compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, and Google’s privacy, including tools such as privacy checks and the data portability service Google Takeout. I was the product owner of the product suite. ..

Fair is also the co-founder of a joint data transfer project launched in 2018 as an open source inter-service data portability platform, giving people the freedom and ease to move data between online service providers. Previously, Fair worked on the product team of Meebo, an instant messaging and social networking provider that is now part of Google.

As a former educator, Fair has developed and taught math, science, music and field education programs for Lawrence Science Hall, Ann Arbor Hands-on Museum and many other schools and institutions. He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree in music performance from San Jose State University.

Fair is a LinkedIn profile that cites expertise in consumer, corporate and advertiser products, web IDs, open source technology, data governance, data portability and privacy protection technology. He cites soccer and opera songs in his passion.

Barrett and Fair are new members of the team led by state chief innovation officer Rick Klau, who said at a Techwire member briefing in September that building a team was a top priority.

Klau, who attended the CDT in February, came from his senior operating partner, Google Ventures. In September, he hired Phoebe Peronto from Google to serve as Deputy Chief Innovation Officer for the state.

The February report on the state budget by the legislative analyst office details CDT’s desire to stabilize the critical services and IT infrastructure that Barrett is tasked with. The same report also addressed the need for a single digital identifier for applicants across state programs and services. This is in line with the new assignment of fairs in the field of digital identification.

The appointment was made last week following the news that state chief information officer Amy Ton left CDT at the end of the month to become the new director of the Digital Innovation Office (ODI) underneath, similar to CDT. rice field. State Administration.

