NFT that appears at Ghost Recon Breakpoint as an in-game item

Blockchain publishers have long imagined an era in which they could use NFT technology to own their own weapons, armor, and skins for the video games they play. This is not just an abstract principle, you can also sell items to anyone who wants to buy them, or exchange them for weapons or skins from another game. It’s no longer a distant hypothesis. Ubisoft is doing that on Thursday with the introduction of NFTs at Ghost Recon Breakpoints.

In the biggest experiment with blockchain technology by a major game company, Ubisoft will bring three items to the 2019 squad shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint, designed to act as an NFT or non-fungible token. This is what the company calls “Digits”. Each will be released in limited numbers and will be built on the Tezos blockchain, which requires a small portion of the energy used to operate the more popular Ethereum blockchain.

First, you have one gun, one helmet, and one leg armor. According to the company, more NFT gear will be installed at Ghost Recon Breakpoint in 2022.

Many game giants are interested in integrating cryptocurrencies or NFTs into their titles. The CEO of EA called blockchain games “the future of our industry.” Square Enix plans to experiment with NFTs by selling sets related to Million Arthur’s online card games and integrate technology into more games. Take-Two Interactive, CEO of Grand Theft Auto, said he “greatly believes” in the digital ownership offered by NFTs. However, with the integration of Digits into Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a AAA game that is part of a well-known franchise, Ubisoft is more deeply involved in blockchain technology than any other major gaming company to date.

To support NFT ambitions, Ubisoft has set up a platform called Quartz. This is where players can create NFTs. To do this, you need a digital wallet such as MetaMask. The numbers are (for now) free to mint, but you need to meet certain criteria to qualify. You must be at least level 5 at Ghost Recon Breakpoint to access any of the numbers announced by Ubisoft on Tuesday. Once all the numbers available are requested, the only way to get them is to buy them from another player.

Once you own an NFT, you can use it in-game like any other item. If you want to sell or exchange it, you can do it through the secondary marketplace, just as you would actually buy a tool and sell it on eBay. OpenSea, which is currently the largest NFT marketplace, is not eligible to host Ubisoft Digits, as OpenSea does not currently support NFTs on the Tezos blockchain. Ubisoft chose Tezos over Ethereum, the blockchain where most NFTs are created. This is because Tezos is significantly more energy efficient.

“One transaction on the network [Tezos] Didier Genevois, Ubisoft’s blockchain technical director, said: That both developers and players can prioritize innovation without compromising sustainability. “

Ubisoft implements some restrictions on that number. Each wallet is restricted to holding only one digit for each. This will prevent wealthy players from purchasing the entire supply of rare digits. Only players over the age of 18 using Ubisoft’s Connect PC client are eligible to mint off Quartz.

Digital ownership is one of two ways blockchain enthusiasts have predicted that games will be modified by blockchain technology. The other is the introduction of the “Play to Earn” (P2E) game. In this game, when you play and complete a task, you will earn cryptocurrencies that you can use to make purchases within the game’s ecosystem. Alternatively, you can exchange it for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether. The most prominent example is Axie Infinity, a Pokemon-style game with over 2 million active users per day.

