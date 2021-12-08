Amazon launches Smart Home Dashboard and other new features on Fire TV





Amazon is today beginning to roll out new features to its Fire TV streaming device lineup and the recently released Fire TV Omni and 4 Series TVs. At the top of the mountain of new tricks is a smart home dashboard similar to the one already available on Fire tablets and EchoShow smart display companies.

Available in the US and Canada, dashboards provide quick access and on / off switching of connected lights, plugs, and switches that are linked to your Alexa system. The smart camera will display its own row on the dashboard, which is not a live view until you actually click it, but you will see a thumbnail of the perspective. Previously, you could control your smart home gadget with voice commands via the Fire TV’s Alexa Voice Remote, but it’s always useful to have a real interface on your screen for something like this. Samsung offers a TV dashboard for the SmartThings platform, and the Apple TV is similar to the one via the Control Center. Amazon says additional features such as smart homegroups and smart thermostats will be added to the dashboard next year.

For Alexa, Amazon has also added what’s called the Alexa Shortcut Panel, which appears on the screen when you press a remote Alexa button. This gives you access to smart home controls, weather, news, and video libraries. According to the company, this feature will be widely deployed across Fire TV hardware in the United States.

Amazon is also enhancing the audio side of the Fire TV experience. The company has expanded the ability to use Echo speakers (such as Echo Studio if you’re curious) as speakers and introduces that functionality to the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni / 4 series.

On TVs, Alexa Home Theater supports audio from both streaming apps and connected devices, but Amazon says the same applies to Stick 4K Max as long as it’s connected to the TV’s eARC port. .. Sounds from other inputs, such as the game console, are routed through the Alexa home theater setup. This is the first time, and other Fire TV streamers don’t have the following features:

Fire TV Omni-series and 4-series TVs output audio when streamed on Fire TV or between compatible connected devices such as cable boxes, game consoles, and antenna sources. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max can now do the same as long as it’s connected to the TV’s HDMI eARC port. This means you can broadcast audio to your Echo speakers even if you’re enjoying your content on inputs other than the Fire TV. Click here for the setup procedure.

After promising to support Apple AirPlay 2 on Fire TV Omni and 4 Series TVs, AirPlay integration is unfortunately not found anywhere on standalone Fire TV streaming devices, but its features will soon be rolled out. And finally, Amazon reaffirms that Zoom is heading for OmniTV.

Owners of the first own-brand Amazon TV will be able to connect the camera to a USB port for video conferencing. In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to deploy and receive zoom meetings from your largest screen at home. After downloading the Zoom app from your Fire TV, connect a compatible 720p1080p webcam to your USB port and say Alexa to find and set up Zoom.

According to Amazon, Fire TV owners can expect all of these new features to come out in the coming weeks.

