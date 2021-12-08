Top Trends in Retail Technology in 2021 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Augmented reality

In September, Jisp launched Scan & Save, an augmented reality voucher system for brands, independent retailers, and their customers.

Initially deployed in 12 Nisa stores across the UK, customers saved up to 60% on over 65 products such as Mondelez, PepsiCo, Kelloggs, Molson Coors and Nomad Foods.

Combining Scandits AR technology with the Jisps consumer app, Scan & Save scans product barcodes and offers promotions. This allows customers to save and use it on their mobile phones.

Retailers will also be paid for each voucher scan.

Other 2021 masterpieces include Snap’s announcement of a virtual fitting partnership with online luxury fashion platform Farfetch.

The Snap Partner Summit achieved this by featuring three off-white jackets using technology that leverages voice and machine learning. Shoppers could try on and exchange costumes using only their own voice.

Snap has also partnered with Perfect Corp. to launch a shoppable lens experience with its first brand partner, The Este Lauder Companies.

MAC Cosmetics, one of the first brands in the Estée Lauder Companies portfolio, has launched a dynamic shopping lens with a Snapchat profile, leveraging the existing fitting experience created by Perfect Corp.

Live stream shopping events

Wal-Mart has launched Cyber ​​Week with a shoppable livestream event featuring Jason Derulo.

This beta-tested Twittersshoppable livestream feature allows customers to purchase products directly from the platform.

Wal-Mart Chief Marketing Officer William White is the first US brand to take advantage of this feature on Twitter and will reach out to customers with the platform they already love during this year’s most enjoyable shopping season. I’m excited to bring incredible deals.We

Twitter is a natural next step in exploring this new feature, as it is a platform with consistently high returns across top and middle content in the goal-achieving process.

Elsewhere, Firework has announced a new partnership with Albertsons Companies.

The Food and Drug Giant was the first US grocery store to leverage the Firework platform, bringing a short, livestream video experience for online shoppers to shop.

This partnership is an important step in Albertsons’ digital transformation journey to redefine customer engagement in the grocery retail space, said Albertsons Chief Customer and Digital Officer Chris Lap. I am saying.

It’s not just about creating new ways to showcase our products. This is to bring joy and inspiration to digital shopping and provide an online experience that is as enjoyable as finding a new product in a store.

She added: With Firework, you’ll find the first platform to digitally recreate the freshness, discoveries, and community sensations that were previously only found in-store, using the video and livestream formats that digital shoppers love most. I did.

NFT

The Collins Dictionary recently published a list of candidate words for 2021 and declared the non-fungible token abbreviation NFT as the top of the heap, defeating cryptography, metaverse, hybrid work, and more.

If I were absolutely honest, I wouldn’t understand half of what NFT enthusiasts would come up with.

Nonetheless, the following initiatives certainly sounded cool and wanted to see what would happen throughout 2022.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates its 95th anniversary this year and has dropped 9,500 free NFT artwork featuring balloons from past events to support Make A Wish.

The 10NFT charity auction started on Friday, November 19th. Limited edition free Macy’s Parade NFT released on Thursday, November 25th.

Dalmore Highland Single Malt has partnered with BlockBar, an NFT marketplace for fine wines and spirits, to offer a limited edition liquor NFT with a set of Dalmore Decade No. 4 collections.

And Shopify has enabled qualified merchants to sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) through e-commerce stores.

The first one of the traps was the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

