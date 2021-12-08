Investor behavior is accelerating with deep innovation in India





What are the current trends in India’s deep technology sector?

Inflexor Ventures, Managing Partner, Jatin Desai

In our view, deep technology is a frontier technology that has the potential to have a significant impact on society, although it is not known whether it is still commercially proven on a large scale. India’s deep technology sector has matured over the past few years, and many new and upcoming technologies have attracted the attention of passionate founders. Overall, there has never been a better time to become an entrepreneur. This also applies to the deep tech field. There are several areas of accelerating pace, such as AI-ML, blockchain, robotics, Industry 4.0, IoT, analytics, cybersecurity, space technology, and related applications.

What opportunities does the Deep Tech segment have for a country like India and its many complex issues? In India, playbooks that worked in developed countries may not be fully applicable in the context of the region. Therefore, technology may be used to solve these problems. For example, for global issues such as route optimization and logistics, the Indian market has a more complex layer. These complications could be solved by deep innovations that can be sold outside India. Similarly, health care, autonomous transportation, telecommunications, finance, etc. are all more complex areas in India where technology can play a role in the future.

As an investor in deep technology innovation, how do you think this sector will evolve in the near future? Deep technology innovation is a long game, often when technology is proven and commercialized in the mass market. It’s time to unleash its true value. The Internet was built in the 1990s, but it took another 20 years for its true potential to be realized in markets such as India. As deep tech investors, what we see in the near future is that some early adopters are scaling up and starting to be commercially successful. Investment and exit activity will increase, growth and maturity will continue, and new startups will emerge more actively.

Quantum computing, self-driving cars, blockchain-based technology, cybersecurity advances, etc. are all technologies that will soon penetrate our society. It’s a matter of time, not when it isn’t. The final product can be very different from what we are seeing today, but the basic principles of technology remain the same.

Are there any other important factors you would like to emphasize on the growth of Indian deep tech startups? Many new accelerators and incubators are emerging all over the country. These science and technology-focused programs encourage emerging entrepreneurs to see this series of tasks as a viable career path. These are encouraging signs of the coming era. Another important factor is the availability of quality talent in the Indian market. Despite recent engineering cost inflation, India is still a talented surplus economy in the long run, so there is always a bright heart that can be used to help build a vision, including deep technology. Investor behavior is also covered in this area, with many local and global players establishing funds in India focused on deep tech and frontier technology. Overall, building tomorrow’s technology is an exciting time.

