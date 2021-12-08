Polygon and Lumos Labs Announce Polygon LEAP2021 Accelerator to Drive Web 3.0 Innovation in India





Polygon, a leader in Ethereum’s scaling and infrastructure development ecosystem, and Lumos Labs, an innovation management company, have partnered to launch Polygon LEAP 2021 Accelerator. This is an initiative to support Indian startups that support mentorship and ecosystems on their Web3.0 journey.

Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, Jump Capital, Woodstock Fund, Sino Global Capital, and Buidlers Tribe have joined as investment partners and mentors.

Polygon has secured $ 250,000 in total grants for Indian Web 3.0 startups built on its network. Some accelerator startups are also in a position to raise over $ 9 million in pre-seed / seed investments from capital partners.

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, said:

Polygon aims to empower Web3.0 developers by providing an accessible and scalable infrastructure. We look forward to working with Lumos Labs to invite passionate Indian innovators to build Polygon. “

Kaavya Prasad, co-founder of Lumos Labs, said: Onboard Web3.0 startups and further enhance these solutions with expert guidance and support in partnership with PolygonLEAP 2021 Accelerator. Blockchain technology is transforming the global and Indian technology ecosystem, through which Polygon and Lumos Labs are committed to empowering startups. “

Registration for PolygonLEAP 2021 Accelerator is open from today until February 4, 2022. Over a four-month period, participants will build their own blockchain-based solutions along several tracks, including entertainment, decentralized finance, decentralized applications, and open innovation. In the statement.

Polygon co-founders (left to right) Anurag Arjun, Sandeep Nailwal, Jaynti Kanani

The program also includes a series of meetups designed to interact with the developer community. It ends with a one-month boot camp phase where selected startups realize their vision under the guidance of industry leaders.

Polygons are protocols and frameworks for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. It has emerged as a reliable scaling solution for Ethereum.

Accelerators emerge when the global blockchain ecosystem expands rapidly and revolutionizes multiple sectors, including finance, technology, investment, banking and entertainment.

According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2021 (GSER), Series A transactions have increased by 121% over five years, making blockchain technology the second fastest growing startup subsector in the world.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

